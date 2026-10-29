Cyclone Arnab has disrupted train services on the Howrah-Chennai route, with nine trains cancelled and 14 diverted on Thursday after the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark at two railway bridges in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said.

The Vande Bharat Express between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express and the Visakha Express connecting Bhubaneswar with Secunderabad in Telangana are among the trains cancelled, according to the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Train operations have been affected in the Ichchapuram-Jhadupudi section of the Visakhapatnam division after water levels rose above the danger mark at two bridges along the route.

“Nine trains have been cancelled, and 14 others diverted to ensure passenger safety. Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation. Train services will be restored once the water level recedes and the section is declared safe for train operations,” an official said.

Heavy rainfall raises Bahuda river levels

The East Coast Railway said Ganjam district received 550 mm of rainfall due to Cyclone Arnab, causing the Bahuda river’s water level to rise sharply.

Water levels at the Baghalati Dam on the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark following the heavy rainfall. This led to increased water levels near railway bridges between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi, affecting train movement in the section, the railway said.

Officials have taken precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety, while several trains operating on the Howrah-Chennai route have been diverted.

Railways arrange food, water for stranded passengers

With passengers stranded at different locations due to the disruption, railway authorities have arranged food and drinking water for them.

Additional personnel have also been deployed to guide passengers, address their complaints and provide assistance, the East Coast Railway said.

Train services in the affected section will resume after water levels recede and railway officials confirm that the tracks and bridges are safe for operations.