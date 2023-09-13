Culinary journey by the tracks! Odisha’s Rourkela railway station to get coach restaurant before Durga Puja

Rourkela residents in western Odisha will soon be able to savor a unique dining experience aboard a railway coach. A Kolkata-based company is set to open a restaurant inside a railway coach near the city’s busy railway station.

According to Rourkela railway station manager Prabhat Das, this one-of-a-kind restaurant concept is set to welcome the public ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival. This restaurant will provide an exciting new dining option for travelers and locals alike.

All you need to know about Rourkela’s railway coach restaurant

Das informed that the restaurant will be operational near the second gate on the northern side of the busy railway station. The official added that the decision was made because the main entrance and platform 1 already have several existing restaurants and eateries.

Also Read Indian Railways expedites manufacturing of aluminum-built rakes for Vande Bharat Express

South Eastern Railways General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, during a recent visit to Rourkela, announced a comprehensive transformation plan for Rourkela railway station, with a proposed budget of Rs 400 crore.

The project proposal is set to be submitted to the railway board for approval soon.

Additionally, two newly constructed platforms are expected to be inaugurated for public use before the Durga Puja festival, further enhancing the station’s infrastructure and services.

Commuters express excitement

A regular commuter, Satya Das expressed his excitement about this distinctive addition to the station and said he was happy that the station was going to have such a unique restaurant.

“This will immensely benefit people like me who frequently travel by trains. I hope it will serve good food at an affordable rate,” he said.