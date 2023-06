Odisha train accident: Here is full list of trains diverted due to derailment

Indian Railways has diverted several long distance trains in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. Over 230 people have lost their lives and around 900 have been injured in the horrific train crash.

The rescue and relief operation is underway. Senior railway officials is at the site of the accident. A look at the list of diverted trains after the rail accident.

Full list of diverted trains due to train accident in Odisha:-

A total of 36 trains have been diverted.

22807 SRC-CEN VIA JSG-SBPY-ANGL- CTC.

22873 DGHA-VSKP VIA JSG-SBPY- ANGL.

18409 SHM-PURI VIA JRLI-JKPR.

22817 HWH-MYS VIA JRLI-JKPR.

15929 TBM-NTSK

12802 NDLS-PURI VIA TATA-DPS-NYG-KDJR.

18478 YNRK-PURI VIA TATA-DPS-NYG-KDJR.

22644 PNBE-ERS VIA ADRA-CNI-CKP-ROU-JSG-VSKP.

15644 KYQ-PURI VIA KGP-TATA-ROU-JSG.

12508 SCL-TVC VIA KGP-TATA-ROU-JSG.

22504 DBRG-CAPE VIA KGP-TATA-ROU-JSG.

12820 ANVT-BBS VIA GMO-ANR-CNI-CKP-JRLI-NYG.

22812 NDLS-BBS VIA GMO-ANR-CNI-CKP-JSG.

12876 ANVT-PURI VIA RJB-BKSC-MURI-CNI-SNY- DPS-JRLI-NYG.

22612 NJP-MAS VIA ASN-ANR-CNI-SNY-ROU-JSG.

07047 DBRG-SC VIA BTNG-KGP-TATA-ROU-JSG.