A major connectivity boost has arrived for residents of Karnataka, especially those in and around Yelahanka. If you’ve been planning a trip to Coimbatore or Mumbai but found it inconvenient to reach one of Bengaluru’s main railway stations, there’s good news.

Indian Railways has announced an additional stoppage for the Coimbatore–Mumbai Express at Yelahanka Junction in Bengaluru.

The move is aimed at improving passenger convenience and making long-distance travel more accessible for people living in North Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

With this new halt, passengers can now board the Coimbatore–Mumbai Express directly from Yelahanka Junction, eliminating the need to travel to major stations such as KSR Bengaluru City or SMVT Bengaluru.

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Coimbatore–Mumbai Express: Route & Schedule

The Coimbatore–Mumbai Express, operating as Train No. 11014, runs daily between Coimbatore Junction and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai). The train completes the journey in approximately 29 hours and 5 minutes, providing a vital rail link between southern and western India.

The service passes through several major cities and railway junctions across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Along its route, it stops at key stations including Coimbatore Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Bengaluru Cantonment, the newly added Yelahanka Junction, Pune Junction, Kalyan Junction, Thane, before finally reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

What the new Yelahanka halt means for passengers?

The newly introduced halt at Yelahanka Junction is expected to make train travel more convenient for thousands of passengers, especially those living in North Bengaluru. Instead of travelling to major railway stations in the city, passengers can now board the Coimbatore–Mumbai Express directly from Yelahanka, saving both time and effort.

The additional stop will particularly benefit office-goers, students, business travellers, and tourists. It also provides easier access to key destinations such as Coimbatore, Pune, and Mumbai while helping reduce congestion at Bengaluru’s major railway stations