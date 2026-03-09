The Ministry of Railways has revised the schedule of the Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train that connects the major cities of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express began its regular operations on January 1, 2024. The train has become a popular option for passengers travelling between the two cities, especially business travellers and daily commuters, as it significantly reduces travel time.

Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Full timetable

Train number 20642 Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express departs from Coimbatore at 7:25 am and reaches Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:45 pm. On the return journey, train number 20641 Bengaluru–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express leaves Bengaluru at 2:20 pm and reaches Coimbatore at 8:40 pm.

The South Western Railway has now revised the arrival timing of train number 20642 at Hosur, effective March 15. According to the new schedule, the train will reach Hosur 10 minutes later than before. Instead of arriving at 12:03 pm, it will now arrive at 12:13 pm.

Train Number Train Name Station Earlier Arrival Time Revised Arrival Time Change Effective From 20642 Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Hosur 12:03 pm 12:13 pm Delayed by 10 minutes March 15

Coimbatore–Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Distance, travel time and train number

Train numbers 20642/20641 Coimbatore–Bengaluru–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 377 km in about 6 hours and 20 minutes. The train runs via Erode and Salem Junction.

During the journey between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, the train stops at five stations — Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur. It operates on all days of the week except Thursday.

The fare for travelling on this route in AC Chair Car (CC) is Rs 1,260, while the ticket price for Executive Chair Car (EC) is Rs 2,190.