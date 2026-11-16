Passengers planning to travel from Bihar to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ranchi, and other destinations between November 16 and 30 can check seat and berth availability details shared by East Central Railway. The railway has shared a six-page reservation chart listing special trains operating on several routes, offering additional options for passengers booking tickets.

In a post on its official X handle, East Central Railway stated seats and berths were available for reservation on special trains interlinking stations under its jurisdiction with major destinations across the country.

The chart comprises 252 reservation entries, spanning different train journey dates and accommodation classes. However, passengers should note that the figures indicate availability as of 7 pm on November 15, 2026.

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Chhath special trains: Check routes, dates and available berths

The railway’s list includes services from Patna, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Purnia Court among other stations. Destinations covered include New Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Howrah, Asansol, Shalimar and Rourkela.

Availability is mentioned separately for Sleeper Class, Second Sitting, AC Chair Car and air-conditioned sleeper classes. Passengers can compare different travel dates and accommodation options to identify trains that suit their journey plans.

Among the larger availability figures, Train No.02024 from Patna Junction to Howrah had 1,333 Second Sitting seats mentioned for November 29. Train No. 05593 from Raxaul to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus had 1,087 Sitting seats listed for November 18.

For passengers heading for Ranchi, Train No. 08626 from Purnia Court had 718 Sleeper Class berths as listed for November 28.

The table below underlines 30 selected entries from the railway’s official reservation chart

Train No.RouteJourney dateClassAvailable seats/berths
02024Patna Junction–HowrahNov 29Second Sitting1,333
05593Raxaul–Lokmanya Tilak TerminusNov 18Second Sitting1,087
08626Purnia Court–RanchiNov 28Sleeper718
03188Madhubani–KolkataNov 28AC Chair Car683
08110Darbhanga–ShalimarNov 25Sleeper642
03512Patna Junction–AsansolNov 29Sleeper601
08106Jhanjharpur–RourkelaNov 27Sleeper596
08626Purnia Court–RanchiNov 21Sleeper588
03188Madhubani–KolkataNov 21Second Sitting564
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 27Sleeper547
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 29Sleeper547
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 30Sleeper547
03215Purnia Court–PatliputraNov 25Sleeper545
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 26Sleeper537
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 23Sleeper532
02251Patna Junction–New DelhiNov 26AC Chair Car532
08106Jhanjharpur–RourkelaNov 20Sleeper529
03512Patna Junction–AsansolNov 22Sleeper525
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 24Sleeper522
03032Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–HowrahNov 25Sleeper513
03215Purnia Court–PatliputraNov 20Sleeper512
03144Sitamarhi–SealdahNov 26Sleeper494
05583Raxaul–PratapnagarNov 18Sleeper482
03215Purnia Court–PatliputraNov 21Sleeper469
03216Patliputra–Purnia CourtNov 22Sleeper461
02253Patna Junction–New DelhiNov 25AC Chair Car415
07610Patna Junction–NandedNov 26Sleeper412
03044Raxaul–HowrahNov 29Sleeper400
04138Barauni Junction–GwaliorNov 25Second Sitting398
04067Patna Junction–New DelhiNov 23Third AC336

Source: East Central Railway’s reservation chart. Figures reflect availability at 7 pm on November 15, 2026.

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Travelling to Delhi? Check these special train options?

Passengers heading towards Delhi can also check several services included in the railway’s chart. Train No. 04067 from Patna Junction to New Delhi had availability across First AC, Second AC, Third AC and Sleeper Class on different dates.

For November 16, the chart states 270 Third AC berths, 207 Sleeper Class berths, 53 Second AC berths and 15 First AC berths. On November 19, the same train had 324 Third AC berths and 275 Sleeper Class berths listed.

Other Delhi-bound options list Train No. 02253 from Patna Junction to New Delhi and Train No. 04009 from Sitamarhi to Delhi. Passengers should compare their preferred travel dates and accommodation classes before booking their tickets.

Where to check the complete list and updated train details

The table above contains selected entries, whereas the East Central Railway’s original six-page chart includes additional services, accommodation classes and dates. Passengers can access the complete list through the railway’s official post and can check for trains that match their travel plans.

Check East Central Railway’s complete Chhath special train availability list here

The railway has also urged passengers to use helpline 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for updated details related to train operations.

Importantly, the reservation figures indicate availability at a specific time and do not guarantee that the same seats or berths remain vacant. Passengers should therefore verify the latest booking status for their chosen train, journey date, and accommodation class before purchasing their tickets.