Passengers planning to travel from Bihar to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ranchi, and other destinations between November 16 and 30 can check seat and berth availability details shared by East Central Railway. The railway has shared a six-page reservation chart listing special trains operating on several routes, offering additional options for passengers booking tickets.

In a post on its official X handle, East Central Railway stated seats and berths were available for reservation on special trains interlinking stations under its jurisdiction with major destinations across the country.

The chart comprises 252 reservation entries, spanning different train journey dates and accommodation classes. However, passengers should note that the figures indicate availability as of 7 pm on November 15, 2026.

Chhath special trains: Check routes, dates and available berths

The railway’s list includes services from Patna, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Purnia Court among other stations. Destinations covered include New Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Howrah, Asansol, Shalimar and Rourkela.

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Availability is mentioned separately for Sleeper Class, Second Sitting, AC Chair Car and air-conditioned sleeper classes. Passengers can compare different travel dates and accommodation options to identify trains that suit their journey plans.

Among the larger availability figures, Train No.02024 from Patna Junction to Howrah had 1,333 Second Sitting seats mentioned for November 29. Train No. 05593 from Raxaul to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus had 1,087 Sitting seats listed for November 18.

For passengers heading for Ranchi, Train No. 08626 from Purnia Court had 718 Sleeper Class berths as listed for November 28.

The table below underlines 30 selected entries from the railway’s official reservation chart

Train No. Route Journey date Class Available seats/berths 02024 Patna Junction–Howrah Nov 29 Second Sitting 1,333 05593 Raxaul–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Nov 18 Second Sitting 1,087 08626 Purnia Court–Ranchi Nov 28 Sleeper 718 03188 Madhubani–Kolkata Nov 28 AC Chair Car 683 08110 Darbhanga–Shalimar Nov 25 Sleeper 642 03512 Patna Junction–Asansol Nov 29 Sleeper 601 08106 Jhanjharpur–Rourkela Nov 27 Sleeper 596 08626 Purnia Court–Ranchi Nov 21 Sleeper 588 03188 Madhubani–Kolkata Nov 21 Second Sitting 564 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 27 Sleeper 547 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 29 Sleeper 547 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 30 Sleeper 547 03215 Purnia Court–Patliputra Nov 25 Sleeper 545 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 26 Sleeper 537 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 23 Sleeper 532 02251 Patna Junction–New Delhi Nov 26 AC Chair Car 532 08106 Jhanjharpur–Rourkela Nov 20 Sleeper 529 03512 Patna Junction–Asansol Nov 22 Sleeper 525 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 24 Sleeper 522 03032 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Howrah Nov 25 Sleeper 513 03215 Purnia Court–Patliputra Nov 20 Sleeper 512 03144 Sitamarhi–Sealdah Nov 26 Sleeper 494 05583 Raxaul–Pratapnagar Nov 18 Sleeper 482 03215 Purnia Court–Patliputra Nov 21 Sleeper 469 03216 Patliputra–Purnia Court Nov 22 Sleeper 461 02253 Patna Junction–New Delhi Nov 25 AC Chair Car 415 07610 Patna Junction–Nanded Nov 26 Sleeper 412 03044 Raxaul–Howrah Nov 29 Sleeper 400 04138 Barauni Junction–Gwalior Nov 25 Second Sitting 398 04067 Patna Junction–New Delhi Nov 23 Third AC 336

Source: East Central Railway’s reservation chart. Figures reflect availability at 7 pm on November 15, 2026.

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Travelling to Delhi? Check these special train options?

Passengers heading towards Delhi can also check several services included in the railway’s chart. Train No. 04067 from Patna Junction to New Delhi had availability across First AC, Second AC, Third AC and Sleeper Class on different dates.

For November 16, the chart states 270 Third AC berths, 207 Sleeper Class berths, 53 Second AC berths and 15 First AC berths. On November 19, the same train had 324 Third AC berths and 275 Sleeper Class berths listed.

Other Delhi-bound options list Train No. 02253 from Patna Junction to New Delhi and Train No. 04009 from Sitamarhi to Delhi. Passengers should compare their preferred travel dates and accommodation classes before booking their tickets.

Where to check the complete list and updated train details

The table above contains selected entries, whereas the East Central Railway’s original six-page chart includes additional services, accommodation classes and dates. Passengers can access the complete list through the railway’s official post and can check for trains that match their travel plans.

Check East Central Railway’s complete Chhath special train availability list here

The railway has also urged passengers to use helpline 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for updated details related to train operations.

Importantly, the reservation figures indicate availability at a specific time and do not guarantee that the same seats or berths remain vacant. Passengers should therefore verify the latest booking status for their chosen train, journey date, and accommodation class before purchasing their tickets.