Passengers travelling between Tamil Nadu and Bihar for Chhath Puja 2026 have additional train options, with Indian Railways announcing four special trains to manage the festival peak period. The trains will interlink Chennai Central and Podanur with Bihar’s Barauni, Raxaul and Darbhanga, providing both reserved and general-class accommodation.

Southern Railway shared the announcements on its official X handle on November 10, offering details of the operating dates, routes, train numbers, stoppages and coach composition. The arrangements include three Bihar-bound services and one return service to Chennai.

Chennai Central-Barauni special train: Route and timings

Train No. 06133, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Barauni One-Way Express Special will leave from Chennai Central at 11:50 PM on November 11 (Wednesday) and reach Barauni at 8:00 PM on November 13 (Friday).

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As per the Southern Railway’s announcement on X, the train will have a stoppage at Gudur, Vijaywada, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Duvvada,Palasa, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Durgapur, Khurda Road, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur Keonjhar Road, Kharagpur, Andal, Asansol, Chittranjan, Jhajha, Madhupur, Jasidih, Madhupur and Kiul before reaching Barauni.

The announced composition comprises one AC two-tier coach, two AC-three-tier coaches, three sleeper coaches, five Divyangjan-friendly second-class coaches and four general second-class coaches.

Podanur-Raxual special train: Check schedule before travelling

Southern Railway has announced Train No. 06135, Podanur-Raxaul One-Way Express Special for November 11 (Wednesday). As per the official timetable, departure from Podanur is at 4:00 PM, and arrival at Raxaul is at 11:00 PM on the third day.

Passengers should confirm the final departure and arrival timings through official enquiry channels before travelling.

The announced stoppages include Coimbatore, Salem, Katpadi, Tiruppur, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Bobbili, Rayagada, Parvathipuram, Balangir, Muniguda, Sambhalpur, Titlagarh, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Ranchi, Hatia, Bokaro Steel City, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Dhanbad, Madhupur, Chandrapura, Muri, Balangir, Jhajha, Samasitipur, Kiul, Barauni and Darbhanga.

The train will have two AC two-tier coaches, two AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper coaches, four second-class coaches, and two Divyangjan-friendly second-class coaches, as per Southern Railway.

Chennai Central-Darbhanga special trains: Departure and return dates

Southern Railway has also announced two special services between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Darbhanga. Train No. 06131, Chennai Central Express Special, left Chennai Central at 11:00 AM on November 11 and will reach Darbhanga at 1:00 pm on November 13.

For passengers returning to Tamil Nadu, Train No. 06132, Darbhanga-Chennai Central Express Special will leave Darbhanga at 3:30 pm on November 14 and will reach Chennai Central at 3:45 PM on November 16.

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The announced route listed on Southern Railway X post includes Ongole, Duvvada, Palasa, Brahmapur. Bhubaneswar, Khura Road, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Balasore, Bhadrak, Andal, Dankuni, Durgapur, Bhadrak, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Kharagpur, Barddhaman, Madhupur, Jhajha, Jasidih, Barauni, Kiul and Samastipur.

As per the Southern Railway, the trains will have two AC three-tier coaches, seven general second-class coaches, four sleeper coaches, one chair car, one Divyangjan-friendly second-class coach and one luggage-cum brake van.

Chhath Puja 2026: Special train schedule at a glance

Train number Route Departure 06131 Chennai Central–Darbhanga Nov 11, 11:00 AM 06132 Darbhanga–Chennai Central Nov 14, 3:00 PM 06133 Chennai Central–Barauni Nov 11, 11:50 PM 06135 Podanur–Raxaul Nov 11, 4:00 PM

Passengers should check the latest schedules, boarding details and running status through official Indian Railways enquiry services before heading for their journeys.