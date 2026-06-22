If you are someone who has been travelling on the special train between Chennai Central and Santragachi (West Bengal) and were worried about these services being discontinued, then there is good news for you.

Southern Railways has decided to extend the schedule of these special trains due to continued high passenger demand.

The special train operating between Chennai and Santragachi will now also run on June 27 and July 4. Similarly, the train in the return direction will run on June 29 and July 6, ensuring continued connectivity for passengers on this route.

Check out the new schedule, timings and stations for the special train here.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The Chennai–Santragachi special train (Train No.06077) will depart from Chennai Central at 11:45 PM and will arrive at Santragachi at 6:45 AM on the third day. This service will run on June 27 and July 4, 2026 (Saturdays)

In the return direction, the Santragachi–Chennai Central special train (Train No.06078) will leave Santragachi at 9:00 AM and reach Chennai Central at 4:45 PM the next day. This service will run on June 29 and July 6, 2026 (Mondays).

Route coverage across major states: Station list

The train will pass through several important stations across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, offering connectivity to multiple cities along the east coast route.

Key stops include Gudur Junction, Nellore Railway Station, Vijayawada Junction, Duvvada (Visakhapatnam area), Bhubaneswar Railway Station, and Kharagpur Junction.

Relief for passengers amid high travel demand

The extension of the Chennai–Santragachi special train comes as a major relief for passengers travelling between Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

With demand remaining high on the route, the additional services will help accommodate more passengers and provide better connectivity during the busy travel period.

The move is expected to benefit both regular and long-distance passengers heading to key cities along the east coast corridor.