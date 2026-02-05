A minor derailment involving the Train No. 22611 Chennai–New Jalpaiguri (MAS–NJP) Express disrupted operations at the Jakhapura Yard (JKPR) on Thursday morning. According to a press statement from the East Coast Railway (ECoR), the incident occurred at 8:51 am while the train was navigating the yard at a significantly low speed.

Three coaches derailed within yard limits

The ECoR confirmed that one AC coach and two general coaches jumped the tracks. Crucially, the derailment occurred within the yard limits rather than on the open line section, which prevented a more severe outcome.

“There has been no loss of life or injury to passengers. All passenger train operations on the main line remain unaffected,” an ECoR spokesperson stated. Senior railway officials reached the site shortly after the incident to oversee safety protocols and restoration activities.

Immediate relief and passenger arrangements

The railway’s response was near-instant. By 8:53 am—just two minutes after the derailment—an Accident Relief Train (ART) from Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road, alongside Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME), was dispatched to the site.

Key measures taken for passengers

The three derailed coaches are being detached from the rake. The affected passengers are being moved to other coaches or accommodated in additional coaches being attached to the train to ensure the journey continues to New Jalpaiguri. Technical teams are also conducting a thorough check of the remaining rake before it is cleared for departure.

Rising concerns over yard safety

This incident follows a similar derailment last month. On January 24, two wagons of a container-carrying goods train derailed near Maksi railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district. That incident, occurring on the Ujjain–Guna rail section, also saw no injuries but raised questions regarding yard maintenance and slow-speed track stability.

While the ECoR has termed today’s event a “minor derailment,” the recurring nature of these incidents within yard limits is expected to draw scrutiny from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).









