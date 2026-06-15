Planning a trip from Chennai to Tamil Nadu but worried about the heavy passenger rush on the already running trains? Then there is some good news for you.

To make your journey easier and more convenient, Southern Railway has extended the services of the special trains running between Tambaram and Bodinayakkanur.

The already running special train received such a good response from passengers, and the passengers’ demand has been so high that the Railway has decided to continue the service for two more weekends.

The train will provide direct connectivity to several key towns and districts, making it a preferred travel option for many passengers. You can check out the new schedule and dates of these trains below.

Extended Special Train Service: Timings and Schedule

The special trains between Tambaram and Bodinayakkanur (Train No. 06059) will now also operate on June 20 and 27. The train will leave Tambaram at 10.30 pm on Saturdays and reach Bodinayakkanur at 11.15 am the next day. A total of two additional services will be run.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Bodinayakkanur to Tambaram (Train No. 06060) will run on June 21 and 28. The train will depart from Bodinayakkanur at 4.45 pm on Sundays and arrive at Tambaram at 6.30 am the following day.

Major stations along the route

The train will pass through the following key stations: Tambaram, Chengalpattu Junction, Villupuram Junction, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai Junction, Peralam Junction, Thiruvarur Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Dindigul Junction, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai Junction, Usilampatti, Andipatti, Theni, and finally Bodinayakkanur.

Reservation to open shortly

Southern Railway has announced that reservations for these special train services will open shortly. Railways have also asked passengers to book tickets early to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience.