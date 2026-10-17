Indian Railways will operate a special train between Chennai and Santragachi to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the Pooja festival. The one-way service from Chennai Egmore to Santragachi is scheduled to depart at 11.50 pm on October 17, while the return service will leave Santragachi on October 19.

Train No. 06031 Chennai Egmore-Santragachi Express Special will depart Chennai Egmore at 23.50 hrs on Saturday, October 17, and reach Santragachi at 7.45 am on the third day. The service will run once.

The return service, Train No. 06032 Santragachi-Chennai Beach Express Special, will leave Santragachi at 10.45 am on Monday, October 19, and arrive at Chennai Beach at 7 pm the following day, October 20.

Chennai-Santragachi special train: Route and stoppages

The special train will run via Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur before reaching Santragachi.

On the return journey, the train will cover the same route, providing connectivity between Chennai and several stations in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The train will have 20 coaches, comprising 10 Sleeper Class coaches, eight General Second Class coaches and two Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coaches.

Chennai-Santragachi special train: Timings and reservation details

The Chennai Egmore-Santragachi special will depart Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm and reach Gudur at 2.10 am, Nellore at 3.03 am, Ongole at 4.38 am and Vijayawada at 7.30 am. It is scheduled to reach Kharagpur at 6 am before arriving at Santragachi at 7.45 am on Monday.

On the return journey, the train will depart Santragachi at 10.45 am. It will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.40 pm, Vijayawada at 9.35 am the next day and Chennai Beach at 7 pm on Tuesday, October 20.

Advance reservations for the special trains opened at 6 pm on October 16 through the Southern Railway reservation system. Passengers are advised to check the latest train timings and availability before travelling.