Rail travel between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur is set for an update, with the Railways deciding to convert the existing special train between Charlapalli and Gorakhpur into a weekly Amrit Bharat Express.

The move will change things for passengers who have been using the special train service on the route, which will now operate under a regular weekly schedule.

The service will continue to connect Charlapalli and Gorakhpur, giving the route a fixed weekly train service.

The Amrit Bharat Express service will start operating from October 2, 2026, while the return service will begin from October 4. Check out the train’s full schedule, route, stoppages, and timings below.

Charlapalli–Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express: Schedule

The new service will operate as Train No. 22075 Charlapalli–Gorakhpur Junction Amrit Bharat Express. It will run every Friday. The train will leave Charlapalli at 9:45 pm and reach Barabanki Junction at 2:01 am, with a two-minute halt. It will depart Barabanki at 2:03 am and continue towards Gorakhpur.

The train will reach Gorakhpur Junction at 6:25 am on the third day of its journey. The return service will operate as Train No. 22076 Gorakhpur Junction–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express. It will run every Sunday, starting October 4, 2026.

The train will depart Gorakhpur Junction at 8:30 am and reach Barabanki Junction at 12:08 pm. After a two-minute halt, it will leave Barabanki at 12:10 pm and reach Charlapalli at 5:00 pm the next day.

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Which stations will the Amrit Bharat Express cover?

The train will halt at Kazipet Junction, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur Junction, Betul, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki Junction, Gonda Junction and Gorakhpur Junction.

The stoppages will give passengers travelling from Charlapalli access to destinations such as Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow, along with other cities and towns covered on the route.

The Amrit Bharat Express will have Sleeper Class and General Class accommodation.

What the Amrit Bharat upgrade means for passengers

The weekly Amrit Bharat Express will give passengers a fixed travel option between Charlapalli and Gorakhpur. It will also provide direct connectivity to cities such as Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

With Sleeper Class and General Class coaches, passengers can choose the travel option based on their needs. The fixed weekly schedule will also make it easier to plan journeys.