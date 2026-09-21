South Central Railway has announced Charlapalli-Nagercoil Express Special trains to handle the expected rise in passenger demand during the festival season. Charlapalli in Telangana and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu will be connected through these special services, which will run on selected dates in September and October 2026.

The trains will pass through major stations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, including Nalgonda, Guntur, Chennai, Madurai and Tirunelveli. The services will operate as Express Specials under the Trains on Demand arrangement.

Charlapalli-Nagercoil Express Special trains: Full schedule

Train No. 07535 Charlapalli-Nagercoil Express Special train will depart from Charlapalli at 7:45 pm on September 25 and October 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2026. It will reach Nagercoil at 10:45 pm the following day.

The return service, Train No. 07536 Nagercoil-Charlapalli Express Special, will leave Nagercoil at 12:45 am on September 27 and October 4, 11, 18 and 25. It will reach Charlapalli at 3:45 am the next day.

Both trains will operate five services each.

Special trains: Stations and major stops

The Charlapalli-Nagercoil Express Special will run through several stations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. From Charlapalli, the train will pass through Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Nayudupeta and Sullurupeta.

In Tamil Nadu, the train will halt at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur, before reaching Nagercoil.

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AC, sleeper, and general coach details

The Charlapalli-Nagercoil Express Special will have a mix of AC, sleeper and general coaches. The train will comprise 2 AC 2-Tier coaches, 5 AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches and 4 General Second Class coaches. In addition, 2 luggage-cum-brake vans will be attached to the train.

Special services to provide additional travel options

The additional services will give passengers another option to travel between Charlapalli and Nagercoil, particularly during a period when demand for train travel is expected to increase.

The service covers a long-distance route connecting major cities and towns in the three states, allowing passengers to choose these special trains in addition to the regular services available on the route.