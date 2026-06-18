In a major infrastructure push for Punjab, the Centre has revived the long-pending Qadian-Beas New Railway Line Project, a move expected to strengthen connectivity, support economic activity and improve access to key religious destinations across the Majha region.

Announcing the development, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting the revival of the project, which had remained stalled for decades despite its strategic and regional importance.

The proposed railway corridor will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas in Amritsar district through a 39.68-km broad-gauge line to be developed by Northern Railway at an estimated cost of around ₹1,400 crore.

39.68-km Rail Corridor to Connect Key Towns

According to the minister, the new alignment will pass through Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas, bringing several underserved areas of Punjab’s Majha belt onto the railway network and improving mobility for residents.

The project includes significant infrastructure development, including two crossing stations at Ghuman and Butala, 11 major bridges, 121 minor bridges, 54 road under bridges (RUBs), modern signalling and telecommunication systems, and the deployment of Kavach, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system.

Bittu said the project has a long history dating back to the British era. The railway link was originally approved during 1928-29 under the then North-Western Railway, and construction had progressed considerably before being discontinued due to changing priorities.

The line was later revived under the Socially Desirable Rail Connectivity Programme and included in the supplementary Railway Budget of 2010-11. However, delays and procedural challenges prevented its implementation. The project has now been revived with a revised cost estimate of approximately ₹1,400 crore.

Economic, Strategic and Religious Connectivity Benefits

Apart from improving regional transportation, the rail corridor is expected to provide an alternative route to the crucial Amritsar-Pathankot railway section during emergencies, enhancing operational flexibility and network resilience in northern India.

Officials believe the project will generate multiple economic benefits by improving market access for farmers, facilitating faster movement of agricultural produce, supporting trade and small industries, and creating employment opportunities during both construction and operation phases.

The railway line is also expected to boost religious tourism by improving connectivity to several prominent spiritual centres, including Qadian, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh in Beas, Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev Ji in Ghuman, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Panjavi, Burj Sahib, Pandori Dham, Ram Sharnam Temple and Shirdi Sai Temple in Gurdaspur.

With improved rail access, authorities expect a rise in pilgrim and tourist footfall from across India and abroad, contributing to local economic development.

Bittu described the revival as a major achievement for the region and congratulated residents of Qadian, Beas, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and the wider Majha belt. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to securing all remaining approvals and ensuring the timely execution of the project.