Devotees who are planning to travel to Pandharpur or Miraj for the Ashadhi Yatra later this month will have additional rail travel options, as the Central Railway announces 54 special train services between July 22 and July 29, 2026. Besides these services, the railway has also launched a daily Pune-Miraj unreserved Special Train to facilitate travel during the pilgrimage period.

Announcing the services on its official X account, Central Railway stated it is “geared up to serve the devotees for the darshan of Lord Vitthal on the occasion of Ashadhi Yatra.” The railway added that bookings for the special trains have commenced from July 1 and has advised passengers to visit the official website for more information and book tickets through IRCTC or the RailOne app.

54 Special Trains to cater demand for Ashadhi Yatra

According to Central Railway, the 54 special trains will provide services from July 22 to July 29 for passengers travelling to Pandharpur and Mira. These are the two main destinations during the annual Ashadhi Yatra.

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The railway mentioned that additional services have been announced to meet the travel demands of devotees travelling to Lord Vithhal temples during the pilgrimage. It has also advised passengers to check detailed schedules on the official railway website before planning their journey.

Pune-Miraj unreserved Special: Here are the timings, dates and stoppages

In addition to the special train services, Central Railway has also launched a daily Pune-Miraj unreserved Special that will run from July 23 to July 29.

As per the official schedule released by the Railway

Train No.01207 (Pune-Miraj)– This will depart from Pune at 8:40 am and will reach Miraj at 6:45 pm on the same day.

Train No.01208 (Miraj-Pune)-Will start from Miraj at 7:30 pm and reach Pune at 4:30 am the next day.

The train will stop at Hadapsar, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Uruli, Pandharpur, Daund, Pandharpur, Modnimb, Jat Road, Vasud, Sangola, Kavthe, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Langarpeth, Arag, and Belanki en route.

How to book tickets

The Pune-Miraj service will provide services as an unreserved special train and will comprise 12 General Second Class coaches, one luggage/brake van, and two Second Seating-cum Guard Brake vans, according to the Central Railways.

The railway mentioned that unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) and the fare applicable will be the same as that charged for unreserved passengers travelling on Mail and Express trains.

Passengers also have an option of booking their unreserved tickets by using RailOne mobile application.

For complete schedules and operational details of the special trains, railways have advised travellers to visit the official railway inquiry portal.

Bookings have opened from July 1

Central Railway has appealed to passengers to complete their bookings through the authorised platforms and refer to the official railway channels for the latest train schedules and updates.

The railway has also advised passengers to visit the official railway website for more details and book tickets through RailOne app or IRCTC.