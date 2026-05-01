The Central Railways has announced an increase in suburban services on the Harbour Line, including more air-conditioned (AC) locals, from May 2, 2026. The move is aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and easing travel on one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban corridors.

In an official post on X, Central Railway stated, “A fresh new travel experience, now with even more air-conditioned services! The number of AC locals is increasing on the Harbour Line, travel will become more comfortable.” The railway further added that this step is part of its efforts to improve passenger convenience.

What new AC services have been launched?

A total of 14 additional suburban services will be launched, which will increase the number of AC locals on the Harbour Line. With this revision, the total AC services on Central Railway will increase to 108. These services will operate in both up (towards CSMT) and down (from CSMT) directions across main stations like Vashi, Belapur and Panvel.

New AC local services (as per Central Railway schedule)

Up direction (towards CSMT)

Vashi-CSMT (06:33-07:33), Panvel-CSMT (08:45-10:06), Belapur-CSMT (14:28-15:33), Panvel-CSMT (17:09-18:26), Panvel-CSMT (20:09-20:26), Panvel-CSMT (22:58-00:37)

Down direction (from CSMT)

CSMT-Panvel (07:37), CSMT-Panvel (10:20-11:30), CSMT-Belapur (13:07-14:23), CSMT-Panvel (15:36-16:46), CSMT-Panvel (18:33-19:54), CSMT-Panvel (21:30-22:40), CSMT-Vashi (00:24-02:23).

Are there any changes in existing train timings?

Central Railway has also made minor changes to a few existing non-AC services. For instance, the Belapur-CSMT local (B12) will now depart at 06:02 instead of 06:08 whereas the Vashi-CSMT local (V16) will leave at 06:36. Similarly, the CSMT-Vashi local (V69) will now depart at 00:24 instead of 23:42 and the CSMT-Panvel local (PL3) will operate at 23:42 instead of 00:24.

Will these services run as AC trains everyday?

Central Railways has underlined that these services will run as AC locals on working days. However, on Sundays and notified holidays, the same services may run as non-AC trains with regular rakes. Passengers are advised to check updated timetables before planning their travel.