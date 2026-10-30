Tourists planning to visit Maharashtra’s hill station Matheran can once again travel on the Neral-Matheran toy train, with the Central Railway announcing the resumption of services from Friday, October 30, 2026. The railway has also released the schedule for daily mini trains and shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

As per the Central Railway’s official announcement on X, two trains will operate daily from Neral to Matheran, with two return services. Passengers will also have the option of travelling in a Vistadome coach on select trains.

Announcing the resumption, Central Railway stated, “The iconic Neral-Matheran Mini Train Services are back in action from 30th October 2026!” The railway has advised passengers to verify the schedule before planning their journeys.

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Neral-Matheran toy train timings: Check daily schedule

Central Railway will provide four daily services between Neral and Matheran, consisting of two trains in each direction.

Neral to Matheran

Train number Departure from Neral Arrival at Matheran 52103 8:50 AM 11:30 AM 52105 10:25 AM 1:05 PM

Matheran to Neral

Train number Departure from Matheran Arrival at Neral 52104 2:45 PM 5:30 PM 52106 4:00 PM 6:40 PM

Passengers travelling from Neral to Matheran will spend around 2 hours and 40 minutes on the train. The return journey will take between 2 hours and 40 minutes and 2 hours and 4 minutes, depending on the service.

Which Neral-Matheran trains have Vistadome coaches?

Travellers looking for a Vistadome coach should choose train numbers 52103 or 52104. These trains comprise one Vistadome coach, three second-class coaches, three second-class coaches and two second-class luggage vans.

Train numbers Passenger accommodation 52103 / 52104 Vistadome and second class 52105 / 52106 First class and second class

Meanwhile, train numbers 52105 and 52106 will be equipped with one first-class coach ,three second-class coaches and two second-cum-luggage vans.

All four trains will have six coaches each, including the luggage vans.

Aman Lodge-Matheran shuttle services: Check timings

Passengers travelling between Aman Lodge and Matheran will get six daily shuttle services in each direction. Each journey is slated to take 18 minutes.

Aman Lodge to Matheran

Train number Departure Arrival 52153 8:45 AM 9:03 AM 52155 9:35 AM 9:53 AM 52157 12:00 PM 12:18 PM 52159 2:25 PM 2:43 PM 52161 3:40 PM 3:58 PM 52163 5:45 PM 6:03 PM

Matheran to Aman Lodge

Train number Departure Arrival 52154 8:20 AM 8:38 AM 52156 9:10 AM 9:28 AM 52158 11:35 AM 11:53 AM 52160 2:00 PM 2:18 PM 52162 3:15 PM 3:33 PM 52164 5:20 PM 5:38 PM

Extra shuttle trains on Saturdays and Sundays

Central Railway has also announced four additional shuttle trips for weekends. These services will provide services only on Saturdays and Sundays, alongside the regular daily schedule.

Route Service Departure Arrival Aman Lodge–Matheran Special 1 10:30 AM 10:48 AM Aman Lodge–Matheran Special 3 1:35 PM 1:53 PM Matheran–Aman Lodge Special 2 10:05 AM 10:23 AM Matheran–Aman Lodge Special 4 1:10 PM 1:28 PM

What should passengers check before travelling?

Passengers planning a journey should pay attention to the departure station, train number and operating day, especially while selecting between the Neral-Matheran mini train and the shorter Aman -Lodge-Matheran shuttle.

Those interested in Vistadome accommodation should choose train numbers 52103 or 52104, whereas passengers looking for first-class accommodation can check trains 52105 and 52016.

Central Railway has requested passengers to plan their journeys as per the announced schedule.