Passengers planning to travel on select Central Railway routes will get additional travel options over the coming months, with the railway zone extending the operation of 216 additional special train services.

Announcing the decision on X, Central Railway termed it “another important step…for the convenience of passengers”. The railway zone said that “taking into account the increasing travel demand, the operation period of 216 additional special train services has been extended.”

The extension covers 150 daily special train services and 66 weekly special train services. According to Central Railway, the decision has been taken to cater for the increasing travel demand. The railway has not clarified that there will be no change in the timings, routes or scheduled stoppages of these trains.

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Which trains have been extended? Here’s the full list

The extension includes both daily and weekly trains operating on key routes between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Daily Special Trains (150 services) extended

The Pune-Danapur Daily Special (Train No. 01449), which was earlier slated to run till July 15, 2026, has now been extended from July 16 to September 28, 2026, adding 75 services.

Similarly, the Danapur-Pune Daily Special (Train No. 01450), earlier scheduled till July 17, 2026, will now continue till July 18 to September 30, 2026, with additional services.

These trains will continue with the existing coach composition of one AC2-tier coach, five AC3-tier coaches and six-sleeper coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Seating coaches and a brake van.

Weekly Special Trains (66 services)

Central Railway has also extended the operation of six weekly special train services:

Train No. Route Revised operation Additional services 04152 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Kanpur July 18 – September 26, 2026 11 04151 Kanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus July 17 – September 25, 2026 11 01921 Hadapsar–Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi July 23 – October 1, 2026 11 01922 Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi–Hadapsar July 22 – September 30, 2026 11 01923 Hadapsar–Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi July 19 – September 27, 2026 11 01924 Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi–Hadapsar July 18 – September 26, 2026 11

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kanpur weekly specials will continue to run with one AC 2-tier coach, four AV 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper coaches, eight General Second Class coaches and two Second Seating coaches and a brake van.

Meanwhile, the Hadapsar-Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi weekly specials will continue with one AC 2-tier coach, three AC 3-tier coaches, 10 sleeper coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Seating coaches and a brake van.

Will the train schedule change?

No. Central Railway has clarified that only the operation period has been extended. There is no change in the train timings, routes or stoppages. It means passengers can continue to travel according to the existing timetable.

When can passengers book tickets?

Reservations for the extended services of Train No. 01449, 04152, 01921 and 01923 will begin from July 5, 2026, through all computerised reservation centres and the IRCTC website.

Passengers travelling in unreserved coaches can purchase tickets through the UTS ticketing system at normal fares.

How can passengers check train details?

Before heading for travel, passengers can check train schedules and running status through the following:

–NTES (National Train Enquiry System)

–RailOne mobile app

–IRCTC for reservation and booking updates

–Indian Railways enquiry portal

–Central Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train information before commencing their journey.