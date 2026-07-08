Heavy rainfall has impacted train operations on Central Railway, with waterlogging between Neral and Bhivpuri Road forcing the diversion of several Mail and Express trains. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check revised train timings on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app before commencing their journey.

In an advisory posted on X, Central Railway stated, “Due to waterlogging between Neral and Bhivpuri Road, the following Mail/Express trains have been diverted.” A few hours earlier, the railway zone also issued another update mentioning that one railway line between Karjat and Lonavala has been restored, enabling several trains that had earlier been diverted to return to their slated route.

Seven long-distance trains continue on diverted routes

According to Central Railway, the following trains will continue to run on alternate routes because of waterlogging:

Train No. Train Journey Commencing On Diverted Via 22107 Mumbai CSMT–Latur Express July 7, 2026 Thane–Diva–Panvel–Karjat 11021 Dadar–Tirunelveli Express July 7, 2026 Kalyan–Igatpuri–Manmad–Daund 22157 Mumbai CSMT–Chennai Egmore Express July 7, 2026 Kalyan–Igatpuri–Manmad–Daund 17411 Mumbai CSMT–Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express July 7, 2026 Kalyan–Igatpuri–Manmad–Daund Chord Line 12702 Hyderabad–Mumbai CSMT Express July 7, 2026 Karjat–Panvel–Diva–Thane 22105 Mumbai CSMT–Pune Express July 8, 2026 Thane–Diva–Panvel–Karjat 11007 Mumbai CSMT–Pune Express July 8, 2026 Thane–Diva–Panvel–Karjat

The railway zone has also urged passengers travelling on these services to “check the revised train timings on the NTES app before commencing their journey,” as the diversions may result in changes in the scheduled arrival and departure timings.

One line restored; six trains return to original route

In a subsequent advisory, Central Railway announced that one railway line between Karjat and Lonavala has been restored. This will allow several trains that had earlier been diverted to resume operations on their proper route.

The railway stated, “Subsequent to the restoration of one line between Karjat and Lonavala, the following trains will operate on their proper route.”

The following trains will now run on their original route:

11013 Mumbai LTT-Coimbatore Express

11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express

22157 Mumbai CSMT-Chennai Egmore Express

22107 Mumbai-CSMT-Latur Express

22157 Mumbai CSMT-Chennai Egmore Express

16339 Mumbai LTT-Nagercoil Express

17411 Mumbai CSMT-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express

These trains have commenced their journeys on July 7, 2026.

Passengers are advised to check NTES before travelling

As weather-related disruptions continue to impact train operations, Central Railway has advised passengers to check the latest running status before leaving for the station.

The railway has restated that travellers should check the revised train timings on the NTES app before starting their journey. The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) offers real-time running status, expected arrival and departure timings, revised routes and other operational information. Passengers can also access the latest updates through other official Indian Railways enquiry channels.