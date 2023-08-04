In a bid to enhance safety and security of women passengers onboard, Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone has decided to install CCTVs (Closed Circuit Television cameras) in ladies coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains. In addition, the zonal railway has also decided to install a TalkBack system in the Ladies compartment of suburban trains.

Installation of CCTVs in ladies coaches:-

In the financial year 2023-2024, Central Railway planned to install CCTVs in 589 coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains. At present closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) are installed in 199 coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains. At present the work is on in 39 ladies coaches.

How CCTVs will help in crime against women?

These CCTV cameras are having enhanced safety features for women passengers with Infrared (IR) vision will be a deterrence for crime against women. This will help in investigation on criminal cases. The recently installed coaches have the facility of live streaming of CCTV footage.

Installation of Talkback system in trains:-

Presently, the talkback systems are installed in 80 EMU rakes over the Central Railway zone. The zonal railway will provide this system in all Ladies compartments of 151 EMU rakes. For this, the CR has already commissioned the purchase order for installation of the talkback system.

What are the features of the Talkback system? How will it work?

The talkback system facility will enable women passengers to speak to the local train guard during an emergency. The system features a button that needs to be pressed to talk to the guard (the one who mans the cabin on the non-driving end of the train) via an inbuilt microphone. There is another talkback system installed in the guard’s cabin that lets the guard reply and later alert the motorman in case of distress to passengers.

Numbers of women’s compartments in Mumbai Suburban trains:-

Every local train has six women’s compartments including first-class compartments. The Railways plans to install the systems in all women’s compartments in their suburban fleet in phases over the next two years.