Central Railway has intensified its enforcement against the misuse of the Foreign Tourist (FT) Quota after large-scale irregularities were detected in ticket bookings involving Indian passengers travelling without valid supporting documents.

The issue first came to light on 4 February 2026, during routine checks on Train No. 12296 Sanghamitra Express, where officials found that some Indian passengers were travelling on FT Quota tickets without possessing the mandatory documents required for foreign tourists, as reported by ANI.

Following this incident, the railway administration initiated a detailed review of FT Quota bookings for upcoming journeys.

Investigation revealed widespread misuse

As per the ANI reports, a total of 174 original Passenger Name Record (PNR) bookings under the FT Quota had been issued by Central Railway across 31 trains, covering the travel period between 24.04.2026 and 11.06.2026. Subsequent special ticket-checking drives conducted by Central Railway staff led to the detection of 39 PNRs booked through misuse of the FT Quota.

During these checks, 121 passengers were found travelling irregularly under the quota provisions. All these passengers were penalised as per existing railway rules. A total penalty amount of ₹3,56,916 was recovered from the these passengers.. In addition, the passengers were deboarded or denied occupancy of their allotted berths, which were later reassigned to Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) and waitlisted passengers.

Probe extended to booking systems and agents

ANI reported that Central Railway has also sought detailed information from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to investigate whether authorised agents were involved in facilitating these irregular bookings. The reports further stated that a broader investigation is underway to identify individuals and entities responsible for misuse of the FT Quota system and to prevent recurrence of such violations.

Railways warn against quota misuse

As per the ANI reports, Railway officials have said that booking tickets under a quota you are not eligible for is against the law and can lead to punishment under the Railway Act. Passengers must carry valid ID proof and any required documents that match the quota used for booking their tickets.