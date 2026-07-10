A landslide between Lonavala and Karjat in the South East Ghat section has impacted train operations on Central Railway, leading to cancellations of several summer Special and regular train services scheduled over the coming days.

In Train Services Update 3 and Train Services Update 4 issued on July 9, Central Railway stated that the latest cancellations were “in continuation to the earlier update” issued after the landslide. The railways have advised passengers to “check the revised train timings before starting their journey.”

The landslide, which followed a spell of intense monsoon rain, also blocked vehicular movement on the road heading to Rajmachi Fort on July 5. Earth-moving machinery has been used to remove extensive debris, as reported by ANI.

Summer Special trains cancelled

In its latest advisory, Central Railway stated, “The following CR Summer Special Trains have been cancelled because of landslide between Lonavala and Karjat. The following Summer Specials services have been affected:

Train No. Route Frequency Cancellation dates Trips cancelled 01079 Mumbai CSMT – Gorakhpur Daily July 10 to July 15 6 trips 01080 Gorakhpur – Mumbai CSMT Daily July 12 to July 17 6 trips 01415 Pune – Gorakhpur Daily July 10 to July 15 6 trips 01416 Gorakhpur – Hadapsar Daily July 11 to July 16 6 trips 01431 Pune – Ghazipur City Friday & Tuesday July 10 and July 15 2 trips 01432 Ghazipur City – Hadapsar Sunday & Thursday July 12 and July 16 2 trips 01491 Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin Friday July 10 1 trip 01492 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Saturday July 11 1 trip

Additional trains cancelled from July 10 onwards

In its Train Services Update 3, Central Railway announced on its official account on X, stating that the trains had been cancelled “due to the landslide between Lonavala and Karjat.”

The following services, slated from July 10 onwards, have been impacted:

Train No. Route Cancellation period 17317 Hubballi – Dadar Express July 10 to July 17 17318 Dadar – Hubballi Express July 10 to July 17 22944 Indore – Daund Express July 10 to July 17 22943 Daund – Indore Superfast Express July 10 to July 17 22732 Mumbai CSMT – Hyderabad Express July 10 to July 17 22731 Hyderabad – Mumbai CSMT Express July 10 to July 17 12124 Pune – Mumbai CSMT Deccan Queen Express July 10 to July 17 12123 Mumbai CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen Express July 10 to July 17 11008 Pune – Mumbai CSMT Deccan Express July 10 to July 17 12127 Mumbai CSMT – Pune Intercity Express July 10 to July 17 12128 Pune – Mumbai CSMT Intercity Express July 10 to July 17 22157 Mumbai CSMT – Chennai Egmore Express July 10 to July 17 22158 Chennai Egmore – Mumbai CSMT Express July 10 to July 17 11028 Satara – Dadar Express July 11, 13 and 14 11027 Dadar – Satara Express July 10, 12, 13 and 17 11042 Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar Express July 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17 17411 Mumbai CSMT – Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express July 10 to July 17 20495 Jodhpur – Hadapsar Superfast Express July 10 to July 17 20496 Hadapsar – Jodhpur Superfast Express July 11 to July 17

Landslide continues to impact rail operations

The latest cancellation lists were issued as Central Railway continued efforts to manage train operations affected by the landslide in the South East Ghat section between Lonavala and Karjat.

Passengers advised to check revised timings

Central Railway has urged passengers to “check revised train timings before commencing their journey.” Travellers have also been advised to use the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for the latest information on train schedules.

IMD predicts more rain over Mawal region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” over the Mawal tehsil of Pune district through July 10. With rainfall likely to continue, passengers travelling through the affected areas are advised to monitor railway updates, as weather conditions may continue to impact train operations.