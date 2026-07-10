Central Railway cancels 27 trains after Lonavala-Karjat landslide – Check full list
A landslide between Lonavala and Karjat has disrupted Central Railway train operations, causing cancellations of several summer Special and regular trains. Passengers are urged to check revised timings due to ongoing rainfall.
A landslide between Lonavala and Karjat in the South East Ghat section has impacted train operations on Central Railway, leading to cancellations of several summer Special and regular train services scheduled over the coming days.
In Train Services Update 3 and Train Services Update 4 issued on July 9, Central Railway stated that the latest cancellations were “in continuation to the earlier update” issued after the landslide. The railways have advised passengers to “check the revised train timings before starting their journey.”
The landslide, which followed a spell of intense monsoon rain, also blocked vehicular movement on the road heading to Rajmachi Fort on July 5. Earth-moving machinery has been used to remove extensive debris, as reported by ANI.
Summer Special trains cancelled
In its latest advisory, Central Railway stated, “The following CR Summer Special Trains have been cancelled because of landslide between Lonavala and Karjat. The following Summer Specials services have been affected:
In its Train Services Update 3, Central Railway announced on its official account on X, stating that the trains had been cancelled “due to the landslide between Lonavala and Karjat.”
The following services, slated from July 10 onwards, have been impacted:
Train No.
Route
Cancellation period
17317
Hubballi – Dadar Express
July 10 to July 17
17318
Dadar – Hubballi Express
July 10 to July 17
22944
Indore – Daund Express
July 10 to July 17
22943
Daund – Indore Superfast Express
July 10 to July 17
22732
Mumbai CSMT – Hyderabad Express
July 10 to July 17
22731
Hyderabad – Mumbai CSMT Express
July 10 to July 17
12124
Pune – Mumbai CSMT Deccan Queen Express
July 10 to July 17
12123
Mumbai CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen Express
July 10 to July 17
11008
Pune – Mumbai CSMT Deccan Express
July 10 to July 17
12127
Mumbai CSMT – Pune Intercity Express
July 10 to July 17
12128
Pune – Mumbai CSMT Intercity Express
July 10 to July 17
22157
Mumbai CSMT – Chennai Egmore Express
July 10 to July 17
22158
Chennai Egmore – Mumbai CSMT Express
July 10 to July 17
11028
Satara – Dadar Express
July 11, 13 and 14
11027
Dadar – Satara Express
July 10, 12, 13 and 17
11042
Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar Express
July 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17
17411
Mumbai CSMT – Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express
July 10 to July 17
20495
Jodhpur – Hadapsar Superfast Express
July 10 to July 17
20496
Hadapsar – Jodhpur Superfast Express
July 11 to July 17
Landslide continues to impact rail operations
The latest cancellation lists were issued as Central Railway continued efforts to manage train operations affected by the landslide in the South East Ghat section between Lonavala and Karjat.
Passengers advised to check revised timings
Central Railway has urged passengers to “check revised train timings before commencing their journey.” Travellers have also been advised to use the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for the latest information on train schedules.
IMD predicts more rain over Mawal region
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” over the Mawal tehsil of Pune district through July 10. With rainfall likely to continue, passengers travelling through the affected areas are advised to monitor railway updates, as weather conditions may continue to impact train operations.