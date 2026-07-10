A landslide between Lonavala and Karjat in the South East Ghat section has impacted train operations on Central Railway, leading to cancellations of several summer Special and regular train services scheduled over the coming days.

In Train Services Update 3 and Train Services Update 4 issued on July 9, Central Railway stated that the latest cancellations were “in continuation to the earlier update” issued after the landslide. The railways have advised passengers to “check the revised train timings before starting their journey.”

The landslide, which followed a spell of intense monsoon rain, also blocked vehicular movement on the road heading to Rajmachi Fort on July 5. Earth-moving machinery has been used to remove extensive debris, as reported by ANI.

Summer Special trains cancelled

In its latest advisory, Central Railway stated, “The following CR Summer Special Trains have been cancelled because of landslide between Lonavala and Karjat. The following Summer Specials services have been affected:

Train No.RouteFrequencyCancellation datesTrips cancelled
01079Mumbai CSMT – GorakhpurDailyJuly 10 to July 156 trips
01080Gorakhpur – Mumbai CSMTDailyJuly 12 to July 176 trips
01415Pune – GorakhpurDailyJuly 10 to July 156 trips
01416Gorakhpur – HadapsarDailyJuly 11 to July 166 trips
01431Pune – Ghazipur CityFriday & TuesdayJuly 10 and July 152 trips
01432Ghazipur City – HadapsarSunday & ThursdayJuly 12 and July 162 trips
01491Pune – Hazrat NizamuddinFridayJuly 101 trip
01492Hazrat Nizamuddin – PuneSaturdayJuly 111 trip
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Additional trains cancelled from July 10 onwards

In its Train Services Update 3, Central Railway announced on its official account on X, stating that the trains had been cancelled “due to the landslide between Lonavala and Karjat.”

The following services, slated from July 10 onwards, have been impacted:

Train No.RouteCancellation period
17317Hubballi – Dadar ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
17318Dadar – Hubballi ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
22944Indore – Daund ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
22943Daund – Indore Superfast ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
22732Mumbai CSMT – Hyderabad ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
22731Hyderabad – Mumbai CSMT ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
12124Pune – Mumbai CSMT Deccan Queen ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
12123Mumbai CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
11008Pune – Mumbai CSMT Deccan ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
12127Mumbai CSMT – Pune Intercity ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
12128Pune – Mumbai CSMT Intercity ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
22157Mumbai CSMT – Chennai Egmore ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
22158Chennai Egmore – Mumbai CSMT ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
11028Satara – Dadar ExpressJuly 11, 13 and 14
11027Dadar – Satara ExpressJuly 10, 12, 13 and 17
11042Sainagar Shirdi – Dadar ExpressJuly 10, 12, 15, 16 and 17
17411Mumbai CSMT – Kolhapur Mahalaxmi ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
20495Jodhpur – Hadapsar Superfast ExpressJuly 10 to July 17
20496Hadapsar – Jodhpur Superfast ExpressJuly 11 to July 17

Landslide continues to impact rail operations

The latest cancellation lists were issued as Central Railway continued efforts to manage train operations affected by the landslide in the South East Ghat section between Lonavala and Karjat.

Passengers advised to check revised timings

Central Railway has urged passengers to “check revised train timings before commencing their journey.” Travellers have also been advised to use the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for the latest information on train schedules.

IMD predicts more rain over Mawal region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” over the Mawal tehsil of Pune district through July 10. With rainfall likely to continue, passengers travelling through the affected areas are advised to monitor railway updates, as weather conditions may continue to impact train operations.