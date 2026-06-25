Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Latur or Bidar in Maharashtra will have more reserved train accommodations from Thursday. Central Railway has announced the addition of three coaches each to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (SMT)-Latur Express and the CSMT-Bidar Express.

As per the official notification issued by Central Railway on X, both trains will receive one additional AC Two-Tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach and one Sleeper Class coach, increasing the total coach capacity from 21 to 24. The revised coach composition will be introduced on different dates for the two train pairs during the last week of June.

Latur Express to run with 24 coaches

The revised coach composition will come into effect for Train No. 22107 CSMTL-Latur Express from June 25, 2026 whereas Train No. 22108 Latur-Express will adopt the new formation from June 26, 2026.

Under the revised arrangement, one AC Two-tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach and one Sleeper Class coach have been added to the existing rake. As a result, the train’s total coach strength will increase from 21 to 24.

The revised composition will consist of:

One AC First Class coach

Three AC Two-Tier coaches

Five AC Three coaches

Nine Sleeper coaches

Four General Second Class coaches

Two Second Class-cum Guard Brake Vans.

CSMT-Bidar Express also gets additional capacity

A similar increase has been announced for Train No. 22143 CSMT-Bidar Express from June 26, 2026, whereas Train No. 22144 Bidar-CSMT Express will begin functioning with the revised composition from June 27, 2026.

Like the Latur Express, the Bidar service will also receive one additional AC Two-Tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach and one Sleeper coach. This will increase the total number of coaches from 21 to 24.

Following the change, the train will consist of one AC First Class coach, three AC-Two-tier coaches, five AC Three-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Guard Brake Vans.

Waitlisted Passengers Advised to Check Reservation Status

Central Railway has advised passengers with waitlisted tickets to check the status of their reservations before commencing their journey. With the increase in coach strength, additional reserved berths may become available depending on the reservation chart and booking position.

Central Railway highlights revenue growth

Alongside the coach augmentation announcement, Central Railway also shared details of its recent non-fare revenue performance through an official post on X.

According to the railway zone, non-fare revenue during April-May 2026 stood at Rs 20.48 crore, compared with Rs 17.54 crore during the corresponding period of April-May 2025, registering a 16.78 per cent year-on-year increase.

Central Railway also said 29 contracts were awarded through e-auction in May 2026, generating an annual licence fee of Rs 4.10 crore (Rs 409.72 lakh).

Describing the achievement as “a strong performance powered by innovation and efficiency,” the railway zone said it remains committed to making the most of its resources, supporting infrastructure development and enhancing the overall passenger experience.