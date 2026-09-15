The Jammu division of Indian Railways has recorded its first internal movement of cement by rail, with a consignment transported from Shaheed Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua railway station to Anantnag goods shed in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

The consignment was dispatched on Monday following sustained efforts by the Business Development Unit (BDU) of Jammu division, railway officials said.

Around 66 tonnes of cement, equivalent to nearly 1,320 bags, were loaded into a single BCN wagon. Ganpati Cement, based in Kathua, booked the consignment.

Railway officials said the movement marks the first instance of cement being transported as a new freight commodity between two locations within Jammu division. Until now, cement bound for the Kashmir Valley was generally moved by road.

Cement rail freight to offer faster, economical transport to Kashmir

The new origin-destination route is expected to provide a safer and more economical option for moving construction material to the Kashmir Valley. Railway officials also expect the movement to support freight earnings and encourage cleaner modes of goods transportation.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal described the development as a new milestone for rail freight in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Earlier, cement was received only as inward traffic at major rail complexes like Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Station, Kathua and Anantnag. As a result of the continuous efforts and robust logistics of Jammu Division, for the first time, outward loading of cement has been successfully started from here,” he said.

Singhal said the new freight movement showed increasing confidence among businesses in Jammu and Kashmir in using the railway network. He added that the initiative could support economic activity in the region.

He said the Jammu division would work to bring more traders and organisations onto the railway network, with the aim of making rail a more economical, reliable and environment-friendly transport option.

Jammu Tawi station changes passenger entry, exit from September 16

Separately, Jammu Tawi railway station will introduce temporary changes to passenger entry and exit arrangements from September 16 because of ongoing redevelopment work, railway officials said.

Under the revised system, passengers arriving at the station to board trains will enter from the Platform 1 side. Passengers completing their journeys will exit from the Narwal side.

In cases where a train arrives at Platform 1, family members and relatives accompanying passengers for drop-off will also be allowed to leave through the Platform 1 side.

Railway authorities said the temporary arrangement has been put in place to maintain smooth passenger movement and give priority to safety, security and convenience while redevelopment work continues.

Passengers have been advised to follow the new directions and use the signage installed at the station to avoid confusion.

The arrangement will remain operational during the redevelopment period, allowing construction work to proceed while limiting disruption to passengers. Once the project is completed, the station is expected to offer upgraded facilities and a more modern passenger experience.