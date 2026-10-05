Millions of passengers book tickets on Indian Railways every day, with demand rising sharply during festive periods and other peak travel seasons. The pressure on the reservation system was evident on September 7, when daily ticket bookings crossed 22 lakh for the first time, according to railway data.

Passengers can reserve seats through online and offline channels under options such as the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) and Tatkal. However, high demand often means that popular trains have long waiting lists, making it difficult to secure a confirmed berth.

But a train showing no availability before chart preparation does not necessarily mean that passengers have lost their chance to get a confirmed ticket.

What is Current Booking on Indian Railways?

Indian Railways has a facility called Current Booking, which allows passengers to book vacant accommodation that remains available after the reservation chart has been prepared. IRCTC defines Current Booking as booking against vacant accommodation after charting.

A senior railway official told Indianexpress.com that passengers can book such vacant seats or berths after chart preparation, subject to the applicable railway rules and the booking window.

There is, however, a key difference between regular reservation and Current Booking. Under the latter, only confirmed tickets are issued. Passengers cannot book RAC or wait-listed tickets through this facility.

This means a passenger who found a train wait-listed earlier could potentially get a confirmed berth later if accommodation becomes available and is released for Current Booking.

According to IRCTC’s guidelines, Current Booking is available to both regular users and agents, but only e-ticket bookings are permitted. Only confirmed tickets can be booked, while senior citizen and disabled concessions are allowed under the applicable rules.

Boarding point changes and changes to the name, age or gender on a Current Booking PNR are not permitted. Current Booking is also allowed after charting within the existing booking time limit specified by the Railways. For Premium and Suvidha trains, booking is permitted at the last applicable booking fare.

How can seats become available after chart preparation?

Seat availability can change even after the initial reservation process. Cancellations and other changes in accommodation can result in vacant seats or berths becoming available for specific journey segments.

During chart preparation, the reservation system processes RAC and wait-listed passengers according to the applicable rules and takes available accommodation into account. Any seats that remain vacant after this process can subsequently be offered through Current Booking.

“This serves two purposes: a last-minute passenger gets an opportunity to travel, while the Railways avoids running with accommodation that could otherwise remain vacant. A train showing ‘not available’ earlier may therefore become bookable later,” the official told Indianexpress.com.

For instance, a passenger could check availability a few hours before departure and find a long waiting list. If cancellations subsequently create a vacant berth for the relevant journey segment, that accommodation may become available through Current Booking.

However, Current Booking does not increase the number of seats on a train. It only allows passengers to book accommodation that is actually vacant. Availability can also vary depending on the train, date of journey and boarding and destination points.

When can passengers book after chart preparation?

Indian Railways allows booking against vacant accommodation after the first reservation chart has been prepared, subject to the applicable reservation and charting rules.

“Railway rules have historically provided for reservation activity between the first and final charts, with the final reservation exercise taking place close to departure. Passengers should therefore check live availability rather than assuming that chart preparation automatically closes booking. The precise usable window can depend on the train’s charting and reservation schedule,” the official said.

The timing of reservation chart preparation has also changed under recent railway reforms. The Railways has moved towards preparing the first reservation chart significantly earlier than the earlier practice, when it was generally prepared around four hours before departure.

The Ministry has said advance chart preparation is aimed at giving wait-listed passengers greater certainty and more time to make alternative travel arrangements if their tickets remain unconfirmed.

Under the revised system, the first chart is generally prepared around 9 to 18 hours before departure, depending on the train’s scheduled departure time.

For trains departing between 5:01 am and 2 pm, the first reservation chart is preferably prepared by 8 pm on the previous day. For trains departing between 2:01 pm and 11:59 pm, as well as those leaving between midnight and 5 am, the first chart is preferably prepared at least 10 hours before departure.

The second reservation chart is prepared around 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Therefore, the preparation of the first reservation chart does not automatically mark the end of ticket booking. Passengers who could not secure a confirmed ticket earlier can check the live availability after charting. If vacant accommodation is released for Current Booking and the booking window is still open, they may be able to book a confirmed ticket.