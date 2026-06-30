The fatal stabbing of a commuter aboard a Mumbai suburban train has once again brought passenger safety into focus, prompting the Maharashtra government to announce a series of measures aimed at strengthening surveillance, policing and emergency response across one of the world’s busiest railway networks.

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Responding to the incident in the state assembly, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the government would expand CCTV coverage, intensify police patrolling and improve emergency medical facilities at stations to prevent similar crimes. The announcement comes after the June 23 murder of Mayank Lohar inside a first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train.

Government bets on technology-driven surveillance

Kadam said the accused was arrested within 15 hours after investigators analysed CCTV footage and used the Facial Recognition System.

“Legal action has been initiated against him,” Kadam told the House.

The minister said Railway Police maintain continuous surveillance through monitoring systems linked to around 20 police stations. Rejecting concerns over manpower shortages, he said the Railway Police Commissionerate has 4,175 sanctioned posts.

Given that Mumbai’s suburban railway carries nearly 75-80 lakh passengers every day, Kadam acknowledged that universal physical screening is impractical. Instead, authorities rely on intelligence-led surveillance, targeted checks of suspicious individuals, surprise inspections and random searches inside train coaches.

To strengthen the existing security framework, the Maharashtra government has requested the Centre to increase CCTV coverage across the suburban rail network.

Safety strategy extends beyond crime prevention

Beyond surveillance, the government plans to improve emergency response infrastructure across stations.

“Instead, surveillance is intelligence-based. Suspicious persons are specifically checked, and railway police also conduct surprise inspections and random checks inside train coaches,” he said.

To prevent similar incidents (the fatal stabbing), the government will focus on increasing CCTV coverage and strengthening police patrolling across the network, Kadam said.

“We will ensure an emergency medical room at every station so that passengers can get immediate medical assistance,” he added.

The minister also highlighted ongoing measures to improve passenger security. According to him, 218 railway security teams currently monitor women’s coaches between 9 pm and 6 am, with four security personnel deployed on every train during those hours.

He informed the House that railway police have returned stolen property worth Rs 4.36 crore to nearly 56,000 passengers this year while taking action against 303 criminals and 117 individuals involved in drug-related offences.

Kadam further said the Railway Police are implementing a “Zero Death Mission”, under which 63 accident-prone locations across the suburban network have been identified, with senior officers assigned to oversee preventive measures and strengthen emergency response systems.

While the immediate trigger was a fatal crime aboard a moving local train, the government’s response signals a broader shift towards technology-enabled policing and faster emergency preparedness on Mumbai’s suburban railway system, where ensuring passenger safety remains a growing challenge amid rising commuter volumes