Railway zones are preparing to curb the use of mobile phone speakers on trains and railway premises, with passengers to be warned through public-address systems that playing loud music or videos can lead to penalties and imprisonment, reported PTI.

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In a circular dated October 6, Southern Railway has directed its divisions to sensitise passengers against playing music or videos on speaker mode and holding loud conversations that disturb others. Violators could face a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

Northern Railway and Western Railway have also decided to take steps to address the problem and prevent mobile phone use from causing inconvenience to fellow passengers.

Railways to use public-address systems to spread awareness

“It is a right move by the Southern Railway zone. It is high time that passengers were asked to discipline themselves and use headphones while listening to music or watching videos,” a senior Northern Railway official said, reported PTI.

“Passengers should be made aware that the necessary amendments have been made to the law to penalise or prosecute those who use mobile phones in a manner that causes inconvenience to other passengers,” he added.

Railway officials said passengers have submitted several complaints through Rail Madad, the railways’ grievance redressal and assistance system, about fellow travellers playing loud music through speakers in air-conditioned coaches. Such behaviour has reportedly caused disturbance and discomfort to other passengers.

“Further, in recent times, with the advent of widespread mobile internet access, playing videos and other content through speaker mode has become highly prevalent in public spaces. In the present scenario, there is an urgent need to put in place arrangements to ensure that travelling passengers are not inconvenienced,” the Southern Railway circular said.

Amendments to railway laws provide legal backing



A senior Western Railway official said the recent amendments to railway laws would allow authorities to take stricter action against mobile phone-related nuisance.

“The Railway Board had issued directives to all zones in 2012 to urge passengers, through public-address systems or stickers displayed in coaches, to refrain from mobile phone use that adversely affects the comfort of fellow passengers. In the absence of a specific statutory provision, it was difficult to enforce mobile manners then. Now, we can do so more assertively with legal backing,” he said.

However, passenger representatives have questioned whether the railways have enough personnel to enforce the rules effectively, arguing that issuing instructions alone may not resolve the problem.

“We welcome the decision and urge the railways to enforce it firmly. Merely issuing circulars will serve no purpose. Does the railways have the manpower to enforce it?” asked Basant Kumar Shukla, a Nagpur-based railway passenger association representative.

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“There is a huge shortage of both Railway Protection Force personnel and train ticket examiners, due to which several complaints, including those related to unauthorised entry into coaches, berth encroachment, cleanliness and water problems, go unattended,” he added.