Indian Railways has approved a Rs 172 crore chord line near Mumbai. It will let freight trains bypass one of the region’s busiest junctions, cutting close to two hours from each train’s transit time.

The Somtane–Chikhli Chord Line will connect Chikhli on the Karjat route to Somtane on the Roha route, bridging a gap that has long forced freight trains to enter Panvel Junction, stop, and reverse before continuing their journey. The new link makes that detour unnecessary, the ministry announced.

The Panvel problem

Panvel Junction handles traffic from four directions: Roha, Karjat, JNPT and Diva, and has, over the years, become one of the more congested nodes in the Central Railway network.

Because no direct connection exists between the Karjat and Roha corridors, every freight train travelling between them must pass through the junction. As per the Ministry of Railways, the engine reversal alone costs roughly 110 minutes per train.

How will the new Rail link improve JNPT cargo movement?

The project’s more pressing context is Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, which handles nearly 60% of India’s container traffic. Goods moving inland from JNPT by rail pass through this corridor, and any delay at Panvel ripples outward to warehouses, to distribution centres, and eventually to the cost of imported goods reaching consumers in Maharashtra and beyond.

The chord line will allow freight trains on the Karjat–Roha route to bypass Panvel entirely. Indian Railways estimates this will add capacity for nine million tonnes of additional freight annually once the line is operational.

What is the Somtane–Chikhli chord line project and what comes next?

The Somtane–Chikhli link is the third piece of a larger plan. Two elevated chord lines, on the JNPT–Karjat and JNPT–Roha sections, have already been approved. A construction timeline has not yet been announced.