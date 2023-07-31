Bullet Train! Third revolution is in the making, which is the high-speed rail: S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the ambitious high-speed rail project of the Modi government as the “third revolution in the making” and said that it will have an “enormous ripple impact” on the country.

“The third revolution is in the making, which is the high-speed rail. When we complete that project, people will see in India what an enormous ripple impact it has”, said the Union External Affairs Minister at the India-Japan Forum.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR), also known as Bullet Train project, is an under-construction high-speed rail line. It will connect the economic and financial hub of India, Mumbai, with the largest city in the state of Gujarat, Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be the first high-speed rail line in the country.

Current status of the MAHSR project

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday while updating on the current status of the MAHSR project said that the project has been facing delays due to challenges in land acquisition.

Minister Vaishnaw said, “While the project has made progress in various aspects, land acquisition remains a critical bottleneck.”

As per the Joint Feasibility Study report (2015), the project was estimated to cost Rs. 1,08,000 crore, with an expected completion time of 8 years. However, the timeline for completion has been contingent upon the availability of land and the site, leading to considerable delays in the progress of the MAHSR project.

Out of the total land requirement of approximately 1389.5 hectares, about 1381.9 hectares have been acquired to date.