Bullet Train Project: Travel time between Mumbai-Ahmedabad to be reduced dramatically! Key details here

India’s ambitious bullet train project, also known as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, is a joint venture between India and Japan to construct a high-speed railway line between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The project aims to reduce travel time between the two cities from the current 7 hours to just 2 hours, making it a game-changer for the transportation sector in India. The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

One of the most exciting aspects of the project is the proposed underwater tunnel that will run under the Thane Creek, connecting Mumbai with the mainland. The 21-kilometer-long tunnel will be the first of its kind in India and will be built at a depth of 16 meters below the seabed. It will be a major engineering feat and will require advanced technology and expertise.

Recently, Afcons Infrastructure Limited has quoted the lower amount among two technically qualified financial bids for the construction of this 21-kilometre-long tunnel, including 7 kilometres under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on April, 07.

Reduce the travel time

The underwater tunnel will be a crucial part of the bullet train project, as it will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad by up to 30 minutes. The tunnel will also have a significant impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions, as it will allow for the reduction of road traffic between the two cities.

According to a PTI report, “the tunnel will cross Thane creek and the survey work under the creek was done using underwater static refraction technique. The deepest construction point will be 114 metres below Parsik Hill near Shilphata,” an NHSRCL spokesperson said.

The construction of the tunnel will be a complex process that will require a deep understanding of geology, hydrology, and engineering. The tunnel will be constructed using a combination of shield tunneling and immersed tube methods. The shield tunneling method involves digging a tunnel using a shield machine that moves forward while simultaneously building the tunnel walls. The immersed tube method involves constructing precast concrete tubes and then submerging them in the sea to create a tunnel.

Measures taken to minimize the impact on the environment

The construction of the tunnel will also have to take into account the environmental impact on marine life. To mitigate this, the project team has conducted extensive research and taken measures to minimize the impact on the environment. These include measures such as avoiding the use of dynamite and minimizing underwater noise pollution during construction.

In conclusion, the India bullet train project is a major step forward for the transportation sector in India. The proposed underwater tunnel is a crucial component of the project, and its successful construction will be a major achievement for India. The tunnel will not only reduce travel time but will also have a significant impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions. The project is expected to be completed by 2024, and once operational, it will be a game-changer for the transportation sector in India.