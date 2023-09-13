scorecardresearch
Bullet Train Project in India! 32-metre deep BKC station to be ready in 2028, work starts in Mumbai

The station is anticipated to be completed and ready for operation by March 2028.

Written by Anindita Sen
bullet train projec, bullet train projec in india, bullet train projec latest update, bullet train, mumbai-ahmedabad bullet train project, mumbai-ahmedabad bullet train, bandra kurla complex, mumbai
The project will be completed within 54 months from the commencement date.

Construction work has officially commenced on the underground BKC station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, covering an area of 4.8 hectares at Bandra Kurla Complex. The station is anticipated to be completed and ready for operation by March 2028. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has entrusted the contract for the BKC terminus to a joint venture called MEIL-HCC, which is a collaboration between Megha Engineering & Infrastructure and Hindustan Construction Company.

The project will be completed within 54 months from the commencement date. The station will be constructed using the bottom-up method, meaning that excavation work will initiate from the ground level and concrete work will commence from the foundation. The excavation depth for this project is an impressive 32 meters, and approximately 18 lakh cubic meters of soil are slated for removal.

Construction Methods

To ensure the safe execution of such deep excavation, a comprehensive ground support system is being established to prevent soil collapse.

This support system encompasses the installation of 3,382 secant piles, each extending to depths of 17-21 meters.

The primary ongoing activity at the construction site revolves around the installation of these secant piles, with 14 dedicated piling rigs actively engaged in the process.

BKC Station Layout

The underground terminus will consist of three distinct levels:

  • The first level will serve for ticketing and refreshment services.
  • The second level will function as an interchange area facilitating the movement of passengers between the bullet train terminus and the nearby Metro station.
  • The third level will house a total of six platforms to facilitate train arrivals and departures.

Traffic Advisory

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Traffic Police has recently released a circular outlining fresh traffic diversions and restrictions within the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. These measures are in response to the ongoing construction activities at the underground railway station site for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway (HSR) project.

As per the circular, which has been issued by Pradnya Jedge, the Deputy Commissioner of Police responsible for traffic, the following traffic routes will be closed starting from September 12, 2023 and remain inaccessible until the end of June next year:

  • The section from Diamond Junction to J.S.W Office
  • The stretch from BKC Road Platina Junction to Motilal Nehru Nagar Trade Center

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 16:02 IST

