Bullet Train: ‘Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed ​​Rail will benefit both Gujarat and Maharashtra,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR), an ambitious high-speed rail project of the Government of India (GOI) will benefit both Gujarat and Maharashtra states of the country.

“The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed ​​Rail will benefit both Gujarat and Maharashtra. Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will revolutionise rail transport between Maharashtra and North India,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Pune, Maharashtra.

“The amount of investment our government is making on infrastructure in Maharashtra is unprecedented. Today, big expressways, new railway routes, and new airports are being constructed here,” he added.

Third revolution is in the making!

Recently, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the high-speed rail project as the “third revolution in the making” and said that it will have an “enormous ripple impact” on the country.

Also Read Majestic aerial shot! Railway ministry shares video of train passing from Sharavathi Railway Bridge in Karnataka

“The third revolution is in the making, which is the high-speed rail. When we complete that project, people will see in India what an enormous ripple impact it has”, said the Union External Affairs Minister at the India-Japan Forum.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) is also known as the Bullet Train project. It is an under-construction high-speed rail line. It will join the economic and financial hub of India, Mumbai, with the biggest city in the state of Gujarat, Ahmedabad. When finished, in the country, it will be the first high-speed rail line.

On Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while updating on the present status of the MAHSR project stated that the scheme has been facing delays due to challenges in land acquisition.

Minister Vaishnaw said, “While the project has made progress in various aspects, land acquisition remains a critical bottleneck.”

According to the Joint Feasibility Study report (2015), the project was estimated to cost Rs. 1,08,000 crore. It had an expected completion time of 8 years. However, the timeline for completion is dependent on the availability of land and the site, leading to considerable delays in the progress of the MAHSR project.

Till now, out of the total land need of roughly 1389.5 hectares, nearly 1381.9 hectares have been acquired.