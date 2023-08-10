scorecardresearch
Breathtaking! Indian Railways shares mesmerising picture of Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train

"Under the misty blanket, surrounded by flowing cascades, the Solapur-Mumbai #VandeBharatExpress conforms to Viaduct 6 on the UP line in Bhor Ghat, on the Pune-Mumbai route," the Rail ministry said in the tweet.

Written by Shipra Parashar
Railways entered into a new era of a congenial journey and redefined travelling with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country. (File Photo)

The Indian Railway has one of the largest railway networks in the world and its tracks cross via some of the most beautiful landscapes and views. Railways entered into a new era of a congenial journey and redefined travelling with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country.

Time and again the national transporter has been sharing pictures of Vande Bharat Express crossing scenic landscapes. Another such post has surfaced where the Indian Railways shared a picture of Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express passes via Bhor Ghat on the Pune-Mumbai route.

The image shows the wilderness of the Bhor Ghat along with a serene waterfall, while the Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express graces through the backdrop of mystic clouds and a dispersed fog cover.

“Under the misty blanket, surrounded by flowing cascades, the Solapur-Mumbai #VandeBharatExpress conforms to Viaduct 6 on the UP line in Bhor Ghat, on the Pune-Mumbai route,” the Rail ministry said in the tweet. 

All about Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the country’s 9th Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off on February 11, 2023. The semi-high-speed train has enhanced connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur. 

This blue and white colour train runs between Mumbai and Solapur. The 16-coach train covers a distance of 455 KM in 6 hrs and 35 minutes. It runs at an average speed of 69.15 to 70 km/hour.

During its journey, the train halts at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. The train runs six days a week except for Wednesday from CSMT and on Thursday from Solapur. 

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 13:03 IST

