Indian Railways is preparing a major capacity expansion at three high-footfall stations as passenger traffic continues to rise across the network. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed redevelopment plans for Borivali, Ambala Cantonment and Mangaluru Central stations, directing officials to create future-ready infrastructure while ensuring train operations remain unaffected during construction.

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Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu was also present during the review meeting.

The discussions focused on reducing congestion, improving passenger movement and building additional capacity to meet future demand. Officials presented plans for new platforms, wider foot overbridges, larger concourses, additional station entry and exit points, better multimodal integration and improved circulation areas.

Vaishnaw stressed that redevelopment work should be completed with minimum inconvenience to passengers.

He also directed railway officials to consult Members of Parliament, MLAs, local bodies and state governments before finalising plans so that local requirements are incorporated into the projects.

Borivali-Kandivali plan targets one of India’s busiest railway corridors

A major focus of the review was Borivali station, one of the busiest interchange hubs on Western Railway.

Unlike terminal stations, Borivali handles both suburban and long-distance traffic. The station currently serves around 1,200 suburban train services and nearly 191 long-distance trains every day. Passenger footfall has reached approximately 3.65 lakh daily and is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Railway officials said congestion remains a challenge, particularly during peak hours when suburban commuters and long-distance passengers use common station facilities.

The redevelopment proposal includes an additional platform, expanded concourse areas, improved foot overbridges, skywalk connectivity, extra lifts and escalators, and upgraded passenger circulation systems. Parking facilities will also be expanded.

To ease pressure on Borivali, Railways plans parallel development of Kandivali station, located around 2 km away.

Officials believe the integrated Borivali-Kandivali strategy will help distribute passenger traffic more evenly while improving operational flexibility.

The proposal also includes multi-level parking facilities, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones, stronger road connectivity and better integration with Mumbai’s growing metro network.

The redevelopment is expected to improve east-west connectivity and strengthen multimodal transport links in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Ambala and Mangaluru stations set for capacity boost

The Railway Ministry also reviewed plans for Ambala Cantonment station, an important junction in northern India.

Ambala currently handles more than 328 trains and over 44,000 passengers daily. Railways expects those numbers to rise significantly over the next decade.

To prepare for future demand, officials have proposed two new full-length platforms and a new 12-metre-wide foot overbridge. Additional escalators, lifts, platform sheds and parking facilities are also planned.

Railways expects the project to improve passenger movement, reduce crowding and support the introduction of more train services in the future.

At Mangaluru Central, passenger traffic has also been growing steadily. The station currently handles more than 28,000 passengers and around 50 trains every day.

To accommodate future growth, Railways plans to construct two additional full-length platforms. The proposal also includes a new six-metre-wide foot overbridge, upgraded platform shelters, additional escalators and lifts, and enhanced passenger facilities.

Officials said the upgrades would improve accessibility, reduce congestion and strengthen regional rail connectivity.

During the meeting, Vaishnaw also emphasised the use of modern construction techniques, including precast components and advanced engineering systems, to speed up execution while maintaining quality standards.

The redevelopment proposals will now move to the next stage of detailed planning, technical evaluation and stakeholder consultations before implementation begins.