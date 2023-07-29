scorecardresearch
Boosting connectivity in Northeast! Ministry of Railways sanctions new rail line project between Nagaland and Manipur – Know cost and significance

The goods movement will become seamless leading to major cost reduction for existing businesses using freight services.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The new railway line between the two states i.e. Nagaland and Manipur will be built between Zubza and Imphal. (Representative image)

Good news for the North East! The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the new line between Nagaland and Manipur. The move is a way towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of infrastructure development in the region. The region falls under the jurisdiction of North East Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. 

Nagaland-Imphal new line:-

The new railway line between the two states i.e. Nagaland and Manipur will be built between Zubza and Imphal. In a statement, the railways said, “Sanction of the Ministry of Railways is hereby communicated for conducting Final Location Survey for new line from Zubza (Nagaland)-Imphal (Manipur).”

Cost of Zubza-Imphal rail line:-

The national transporter has approved a fund of Rs 20,60,64,648 for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a new line from Zubza to Imphal (140 km).

In a statement, the national transporter further added, “The expenditure is chargeable to the Demand No.85 – Major Head 3001 – Indian Railways Policy Formulation, Direction, Research and other Misc. Organizations (Miscellaneous Expenditure General) – Annexure ‘A’ – Surveys. 

Significance of Zubza-Imphal rail line project:-

The new Zubza-Imphal project will provide direct connectivity between the two northeastern states, resulting in better railway traffic mobility. This would reduce the travel and cost and distance of transportation of materials, and thereby giving a major socio-economic boost to the region.

The construction of this new line will also lead to overall economic growth of the nearby districts. The goods movement will become seamless leading to major cost reduction for existing businesses using freight services.

Speedy operations of trains over NFR zone

Meanwhile, the zonal railway has undertaken various measures for timely and speedy operations of trains. To provide better flexibility in train operations, Internet Protocol Multiprotocol Label Switching (IPMPLS) with Network Management System (NMS) facility has been provided at 156 stations of Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya and Lumding division.

First published on: 29-07-2023 at 07:42 IST

