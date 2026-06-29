If you were planning a trip between Mumbai and Gujarat but were unsure about the availability of special train services, there is good news for you.

The Western Railway has extended the operation of special trains running between Mumbai Central and Maninagar. These trains will continue to operate on a special fare basis.

Railways has extended the trips of these special trains to handle increased passenger demand on the busy Mumbai–Gujarat route. The decision has been taken to provide improved travel convenience and additional capacity for passengers.

The extension of these services will help passengers plan their journeys more easily between Mumbai and the Ahmedabad region, especially during peak travel demand periods.

Special Train: Schedule and Stoppages

The special train between Mumbai Central and Maninagar (Train No. 09081) will continue to run every Thursday up to 30 July 2026, completing its journey in approximately 8 hours and 30 minutes.

Similarly, the return service from Maninagar to Mumbai Central (Train No. 09082) will operate every Friday, with services extended up to 31 July 2026.

Both trains will continue to run as special services on a special fare basis.

Route and Key Stations

The trains will operate via important stations on the route, including Maninagar, Nadiad Junction, Surat, Vapi, Borivali, and Mumbai Central. These stops connect major commercial, industrial, and transit hubs across Gujarat and Maharashtra, ensuring smooth intercity travel for passengers.

Hurry up! Bookings open

Bookings for both Train Nos. 09081 and 09082 are currently open. You can reserve your tickets through all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as the official IRCTC website of Indian Railways.