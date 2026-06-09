Titagarh Rail Systems, the Uttarpara-based rolling stock manufacturer, has set itself a deadline to stop importing components for aluminium railway coaches, the company mentioned during its Q4FY26 earnings call.

The company has so far depended on flat packs and sub-assemblies sourced from Firema, an Italian manufacturer, to build aluminium coaches. That arrangement is now being wound down.

Machines are already in

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, said the groundwork has been laid. “Earlier, we were importing the flat packs or the sub-assemblies for these aluminium coaches from Firema from Italy. But now in the last year, we have imported all the machines that are required for making those flat packs within the country,” he said.

He added that full self-sufficiency, from raw material and extrusion onwards, is expected to be in place by FY27 or the beginning of FY28 at the latest.

Titagarh has already supplied aluminium coaches for the Pune Metro and has secured an order to manufacture 12 more aluminium trainsets.

An eye on high-speed rail

The shift towards domestic manufacturing is not only about cost or supply chain security. Chowdhary pointed to a larger ambition: high-speed trains.

He noted that high-speed rail networks worldwide use aluminium coaches, and that building full manufacturing capability in the material positions the company to eventually pursue that segment. “That also opens up our opportunity, and that is going to be something that we will definitely be working towards — to be fully prepared and ready to take on the next challenge for Indian infrastructure, which is high-speed trains,” he said.

Once the transition is complete, Titagarh will be an integrated manufacturer of both aluminium and stainless steel coaches.

About Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems is an Indian rolling stock manufacturer. Established in 1997, the company is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. The stock price has been rather flat as of intraday trading on June 9, 2026. The share price has been up 3.67% in the past month; however, it has been down 11.4% in the past year.