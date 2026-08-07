Rail connectivity in Bihar’s Seemanchal region is set for a major upgrade as Indian Railways has planned 764 km of railway projects to improve links between Bihar, West Bengal and the northeastern states. The expansion includes new lines, doubling projects and additional railway tracks aimed at increasing train capacity, improving passenger movement and supporting freight operations in the region.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that multiple railway projects are being undertaken to strengthen connectivity in the Seemanchal region, which includes districts such as Katihar, Purnia, Araria and Kishanganj.

The region is strategically important as it connects Bihar with West Bengal, Nepal and Bangladesh, making better rail infrastructure crucial for both passenger travel and economic activity.

New railway lines to expand Seemanchal’s connectivity network

The 764 km railway expansion plan includes 11 projects aimed at strengthening rail links across Bihar’s Seemanchal region and improving connectivity towards West Bengal and the Northeast.

These projects are spread across different stages, from surveys and DPR preparation to sanctioned works and ongoing construction. Together, they will help increase railway capacity, improve train movement and create stronger links between key towns in the region.

Stage Project Name Length Under Construction Katihar–Kumedpur Doubling 30 km Katihar–Mukuria Doubling 35 km Recently Sanctioned Aluabari Road–New Jalpaiguri 3rd & 4th Line 57 km Thakurganj–Siliguri Doubling 57 km Aluabari–Thakurganj Doubling 20 km Siliguri–New Jalpaiguri Doubling 7 km DPR Prepared Goldenganj–Katihar 3rd & 4th Line 300 km Aluabari–Kumedpur 3rd & 4th Line 129 km Malda Town–Kumedpur 3rd & 4th Line 62 km Survey Stage Araria–Thakurganj Doubling 111 km Forbesganj–Lakshmipur New Line 18 km

More tracks, smoother train movement for passengers

A major part of the railway push focuses on doubling and adding additional lines on busy routes. These upgrades are expected to help Indian Railways handle increasing train movement, improve operational efficiency and create more capacity on important routes connecting Seemanchal with eastern and northeastern India.

For passengers, better rail capacity could mean smoother train operations and improved connectivity between smaller towns and major railway hubs.

Katihar Junction to get upgraded as Seemanchal’s key rail hub

As railway connectivity expands across Seemanchal, Katihar Junction is also set to receive infrastructure upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station already has passenger facilities such as high-level platforms, waiting halls, platform shelters, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators, drinking water facilities, toilets and seating arrangements.

Under the redevelopment plan, Indian Railways aims to further improve these facilities and enhance the overall passenger experience.

Better connectivity between Bihar and Bengal

The railway expansion is expected to strengthen connections between Bihar’s Seemanchal region, West Bengal and the northeastern states by improving capacity on key routes. With additional lines and doubling work, trains will have more operational space, helping Indian Railways manage increasing traffic on busy sections. The projects are also expected to improve connectivity for passengers travelling between smaller towns of Seemanchal and major railway hubs.

For the region, better rail links could support easier movement of people, goods and businesses, while improving access to important destinations across eastern and northeastern India.