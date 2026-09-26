Rail connectivity between Bihar and Jharkhand is set for a fresh infrastructure boost, with work planned on a new 32.1 km railway section between Mahagama and Pirpainti. The stretch spans part of Eastern Railway’s wider Pirpainti-Jasidih new broad-gauge rail line project.

According to the official bid document, Eastern Railway has floated a tender worth Rs 531.03 crore for the construction of the new rail line between Mahagama station and Pirpainti station, excluding the two stations. The package covers the stretch from km 60 to km 92.1.

The tender was issued on September 10, 2026, whereas the deadline for submission of bids is December 10, 2026. Eastern Railway’s tender document lists the contract as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Package.

What does the Rs 531 crore tender cover?

The package comprises the major works required for developing the new railway section. These cover civil construction and track works, along with electrification, telecom infrastructure, and signalling.

Eastern Railway has also mentioned the 630-day completion period for the contract. Bidding is slated to commence from November 26, whereas the tender will close at 11 am on December 10. A pre-bid conference is scheduled for October 9.

The tender document also states that the Mahagama-Pirpainti package is being taken up in connection with the larger Pirpainti-Jasidih New BG Rail Line Project of Eastern Railway.

Mahagama-Pirpainti rail tender: Key points

Tender worth: Rs 531.03 crore

Work involved: Civil, track, signalling, electrification and telecom

Section: Around 32.1 km between Mahagama and Pirpainti

Bid deadline: December 10, 2026

Part of wider Pirpainti-Jasidih rail project

The latest tender covers only one section of the wider Pirpainti-Jasidih new rail line project.

As per the official info by PIB released last month, the entire Pirpainti-Jasidih new line covers 97 km. The Ministry of Railways stated the project had been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. Rs 1,697 crore has been spent on the project whereas Rs 270 crore has been approved for FY 2026-27.

Sharing an update on the construction part, the Ministry of Railways said, “38 km out of 97 km has been commissioned. Works have been taken up in balance sections.”

How much of the wider project is complete?

As per the latest update by PIB on overall progress across the Pirpainti-Jasidih project, out of 613 hectares of land needed, acquisition of 338 hectares has been completed. Three of the planned 31 major bridges and 45 out of 119 minor bridges have also been completed.

The official update also mentions that 25 of 37 road overbridges (ROBs) and two of 39 road underbridges (RUBs) have been completed. Track linking of over 38 km of the 97 km-corridor is also over whereas work has been taken up for the remaining track.

The Ministry also noted that completion of railway projects relies on several factors, including land acquisition, statutory and forestry clearances, shifting of utilities, geological and topographical conditions and other site-specific concerns.

The latest Rs 531.03 crore Mahagama-Pirpainti tender therefore represents a construction package for the km 60 km 92.1 section of this wider railway project.