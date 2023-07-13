Bihar: Indian Railways to redevelop Gaya Railway Station at an estimated cost of Rs 244 crore

Indian Railways is all set to redevelop Gaya Railway Station in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 244 crore. IT/Exchange and RMS Building terrace floor slab casting completed. Casting of the north side multilevel bike parking ramp, and IT/Exchange, RMS, and Arrival West Building brickwork is in progress, announced the Ministry of Railways, on Thursday.

Gaya Railway Station is in the Mughalsarai railway division. It comes under the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. Interestingly, the Grand Chord rail line (that links Howrah and New Delhi) passes through Gaya. Through the rail network, Gaya is connected with most of the states.

From Gaya, there are also two other broad-gauge train lines – (one to Kiul railway station and the other to Patna). The city has two major railway stations – (Manpur Junction and Gaya Junction). Through daily passenger and express train services, Gaya is well connected with Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Patna, Jehanabad, and Nawada.

At present, the Gaya Railway Station has nine platforms and 14 tracks. After Patna, it is the second most important railway station in Bihar state. It is also the second largest in terms of platforms after Patna railway station.

Lines served:

Grand Chord

Asansol–Gaya section

Gaya–Mughalsarai section

Patna–Gaya line

Gaya–Kiul line

Howrah–Gaya–Delhi line

Howrah–Allahabad–Mumbai line