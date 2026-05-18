In a major relief for passengers travelling from Delhi to Odisha, East Coast Railway has introduced a special train service between Anand Vihar Terminal and Khurda Road. The train is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists, and regular travellers, especially those visiting the famous Jhanghatam Temple and other religious places in Odisha.

The special service will also improve rail connectivity between Delhi and several important towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. Check out all the important details, including the dates of operation and major stoppages of the special train below:

When will the special train run? Full Schedule

Passengers travelling between Delhi and Odisha can now easily plan their trip as the railway has released the full schedule of the special train service. The train will run on selected dates in May and June during the summer and pilgrimage season.

The special train from Anand Vihar Terminal to Khurda Road, Train No. 04066, will run on May 18, June 1, and June 8. In the return direction, Train No. 04065 from Khurda Road to Anand Vihar Terminal will run on May 19, June 2, and June 9.

Major stations where the train will stop

During its journey, the special train will halt at several important railway stations across different states. The key stoppages include Anand Vihar Terminal, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Gaya Junction, NSC Bose Gomo, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Naraj Marathapur, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road.

Apart from these, the train will also stop at Ghaziabad, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Mirzapur, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Anugrah Narayan Road, Paharpur, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapore, and Hijli.

Stronger links between cities for Passengers

This special train improves travel between Delhi and Odisha by connecting many major cities and towns along the route. It makes long-distance travel simpler and more well-connected for passengers from different regions. For passengers, this means easier access to direct travel without changing multiple trains. People from smaller towns along the route can also board the train more conveniently.

Easier travel for pilgrims and tourists

The service is especially helpful for pilgrims and tourists travelling to Odisha during the busy season. It offers a direct and comfortable way to reach important religious sites without changing trains repeatedly. This makes the journey easier, saves time, and helps passengers travel with less stress.