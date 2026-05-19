A major demolition drive began this morning in suburban Mumbai after receiving approval from the Bombay High Court. Visuals shared online showed makeshift structures being razed by bulldozers in the Garib Nagar slum area near Bandra Railway Station. The demolition drive is being led by Western Railways and aims to remove unauthorised and illegal structures in the slum area.

The land cleared during the drive will be used for the development of the suburban railway station. The demolition work is expected to continue for five days, from May 19 to May 23, according to The Fress Journal reports.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Western Railway conducts an anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar, Bandra (East). This drive is being carried out in coordination with the civic administration, police officials, and railway security agencies to ensure that law and order are maintained pic.twitter.com/yHCEB0Ivz3 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Following the Hon’ble Bombay High Court’s directions, Western Railway has commenced the removal of illegal encroachments from Railway land near Bandra station. The drive will continue over the next four days, paving the way for safer operations and critical future infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/L4tLjqv97g — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 19, 2026

Railway Expansion Plan Behind Bandra Demolition Drive

The demolition drive in Garib Nagar is linked to Western Railway’s long-pending proposal to introduce fifth and sixth railway lines along the Santacruz–Mumbai Central corridor, as reported by Mid-Day.

“This railway area stretch is operationally critical for augmentation of rail capacity in Mumbai. Removal of encroachments is essential for railway safety, operational flexibility and future infrastructure expansion, including additional train services,” Western Railways added in an X post.

Reports further indicate that the cleared land will facilitate the introduction of nearly 50 additional originating trains from Mumbai and support the expansion of Bandra Terminus. The project is also expected to enhance connectivity between Bandra suburban station and Bandra Terminus, improving passenger movement and coordination between the two facilities.

Large security deployment in the Garib Nagar Area

Visuals circulating online show a large number of people gathered around the slum area, with heavy security arrangements deployed nearby to manage the situation.

According to a Mid-Day report, about 400 personnel have been deployed. This includes Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP). Fire brigade teams and ambulances have also been placed on standby as a safety measure. Barricades have been set up around the area to control movement and ensure the demolition work continues without any disruption.

Court’s Direction on Slum Dwellers’ Rights

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court allowed Western Railway to continue removing illegal structures in Garib Nagar. However, the court also directed that the rights of eligible slum dwellers, identified in the 2021 surveys, must be protected. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that eligible residents are not unfairly affected during the demolition process.