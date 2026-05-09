Travelling on Mumbai’s local trains between Thane and Mulund is one of the most challenging and stressful parts of the daily commute for Mumbaikers. During peak hours, trains are packed to the point where boarding safely becomes a real struggle for thousands of commuters.

But this is soon going to change as a new suburban railway station is set to come up on the Thane–Mulund stretch of the Mumbai Suburban Railway corridor. This new station is expected to ease congestion, balance passenger load more effectively, and make everyday travel smoother and more comfortable.

In-Principle approval clears way for new station on the Thane-Mulund stretch

This development came after the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw finally granted in-principle approval for the construction of the new station on the Central Railway main line in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the minister confirmed that the decision aims to strengthen suburban rail connectivity and reduce pressure on existing stations, improving overall commuter convenience across the network.

Will this new station improve connectivity in Mumbai?

The new station between Thane and Mulund will make travel easier for daily commuters by improving connectivity in this busy part of Mumbai. It will give people another boarding and deboarding point on this crowded route, so they won’t have to depend only on a few heavily packed stations. This will help connect nearby areas better with the main railway line and make it simpler for passengers to reach different parts of the city.

Reduced overcrowding, better connectivity– Here’s what passengers can expect

The upcoming suburban station is expected to significantly ease the heavy passenger load between Thane and Mulund, one of the most congested sections of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. By distributing commuters more evenly across stations, it will help reduce peak-hour crowding, make boarding less chaotic, and improve overall passenger flow on trains.

For regular travellers, the new halt is likely to bring major relief by improving accessibility and reducing dependence on a few heavily crowded stations. It can shorten travel time for nearby residents, offer more convenient boarding options, and make the daily journey less stressful and more manageable.