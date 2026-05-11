Every day, thousands of people in Karnataka depend on trains to get on with their routines, whether it’s heading to work in Bengaluru, going to college, or travelling between nearby towns. For them, trains are more than just transport; they are a part of daily life that needs to be reliable and on time.

To make this travel easier and improve connectivity, South Western Railway has upgraded several special train services into regular daily and weekly trains across important routes, improving connectivity for passengers. Check out all the routes that will now have these regular services below:

Several special trains regularised in Karnataka – Check routes and train details

Railways have regularised several special trains across Karnataka, improving daily and weekend connectivity on key routes. The upgraded services now ensure more frequent and reliable travel for passengers.

Hubballi–Vijayapura route upgraded to daily train services

Railways have converted two special trains on the Hubballi–Vijayapura route into daily services to improve regional connectivity. The trains 56919/56920 and 66501/66502 will now run every day starting from 11–12 May 2026. This move ensures more reliable and frequent travel options for passengers in North Karnataka.

Bengaluru–Channapatna daily connectivity improved for passengers

Another train regularised by the Railways is the Bengaluru–Channapatna passenger train, renumbered as 56229/56230. The service began daily operations on 11 May 2026. It is expected to benefit office-goers and students travelling to Bengaluru.

Daily MEMU services between Bengaluru, Ashokapuram, and Bangarapet

The railway has improved suburban connectivity around Bengaluru by regularising key MEMU services. The KSR Bengaluru–Ashokapuram trains (66597/66598) and Bangarapet–SMVT Bengaluru trains (66537/66538) will now run daily from 11 May 2026. These upgrades are expected to reduce congestion and improve travel for daily commuters, including office-goers and students.

Weekend MEMU service between Bengaluru and the Mysuru Region

A tri-weekly MEMU service between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram has also been upgraded. Train No. 06213 will now operate as 66539 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 15 May 2026. The return train 06214 will run as 66540 on the same days. This service mainly supports weekend travellers between Bengaluru and the Mysuru region.

Smooth journey, Less daily stress– Here’s what Karnataka passengers can expect

With these services becoming regular, passengers no longer have to depend on limited special runs or keep checking for changes in timings. Fixed daily and weekly schedules make it easier to plan trips, whether for office, studies, or personal travel. This means fewer last-minute surprises, better time management, and a more comfortable and dependable journey across key Karnataka routes.