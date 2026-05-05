In what can be considered as a significant boost to rail infrastructure in southern India, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the creation of a new South Coastal Railway Zone, which will become operational from June 1, 2026.

The Minister announced this during the ceremony for the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam. The South Coastal Railway Zone is expected to streamline operations, ease congestion on existing zones, and deliver markedly improved passenger services. It will also accelerate the modernisation of rail infrastructure and boost operational efficiency across one of the world’s largest railway networks.

Boost to Regional Travel



The new South Coastal Railway Zone is set to significantly improve connectivity across Andhra Pradesh by bringing key railway divisions under a unified and dedicated administrative structure. This reorganisation will enable smoother coordination and more efficient management of both passenger and freight services on busy corridors.

Commuters can look forward to increased train frequency, better-timed schedules, and fewer delays on intercity and regional routes. The zone will also strengthen vital links to major ports, industrial hubs, and tourist destinations, making travel faster, more convenient, and widely accessible.



In the long term, the dedicated zone is expected to reduce pressure on existing railway zones while unlocking new route possibilities for both passenger and cargo movement.





Key Routes and Infrastructure Upgrades



The South Coastal Railway Zone (SCoR) will oversee critical rail sections connecting coastal Andhra Pradesh with inland regions. Several ongoing infrastructure projects, including track doubling, flyovers, and station redevelopment, will be seamlessly integrated under the new zone.

Railway authorities have already initiated extensive upgrades such as electrification and multi-line track expansion. These enhancements will enable faster train speeds, higher carrying capacity, and the introduction of additional services. The improved infrastructure is expected to deliver superior connectivity between major cities, ports, and industrial clusters.



These developments will not only benefit daily commuters but also significantly boost logistics efficiency, particularly for industries dependent on reliable and cost-effective rail freight transport.

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Economic benefits to passengers



The establishment of the South Coastal Railway Zone is expected to deliver substantial economic advantages for passengers while catalysing broader regional growth. Improved rail connectivity will significantly reduce travel time and logistics costs, enabling easier access to markets, job opportunities, and essential services.



For daily commuters and businesses alike, shorter journey durations, more direct routes, and enhanced onboard amenities will translate into lower transportation expenses and greater productivity. The new zone is also likely to boost tourism by making key destinations more accessible, thereby generating additional revenue for local economies, hotels, and small businesses.



Furthermore, streamlined administration and faster decision-making under the dedicated zone will improve operational efficiency, reduce delays, and support the growth of rail-based freight movement. This will particularly benefit industries reliant on reliable logistics, such as agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing in coastal Andhra Pradesh.