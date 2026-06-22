South Western Railway has announced two passenger-related updates. The railway has extended the Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur weekly special train service till the end of August to cater to passenger demand.

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In a separate development, an experimental stoppage has been introduced for the Mysuru–Ajmer Express at Haripur station, while timings at Beawar station have also been revised.

The changes have been notified by East Coast Railway and North Western Railway respectively, and are aimed at improving connectivity and accommodating passenger demand on key routes.

Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur Special Extended Till August

To cater to the continued rush of passengers, East Coast Railway has extended the operation of Train Nos. 02811/02812 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Weekly Summer Special beyond its earlier schedule.

Train No. 02811 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur Weekly Summer Special, which runs on Saturdays and was earlier scheduled to operate up to June 27, 2026, will now continue from July 4 to August 29, 2026. Likewise, Train No. 02812 Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Weekly Summer Special, operating on Mondays, has been extended from July 6 to August 31, 2026.

Railway authorities clarified that there will be no changes in the timings, stoppages or coach composition of the special trains during the extended period.

However, due to Non-Interlocking (NI) work at KSR Bengaluru Yard, Train No. 02811 departing Bhubaneswar on August 1, 2026, will terminate at Yelahanka instead of Yesvantpur. Similarly, Train No. 02812 commencing its journey on August 3, 2026, will originate from Yelahanka instead of Yesvantpur. As a result, services will remain partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and Yelahanka on those dates.

Haripur Halt Added for Mysuru–Ajmer Express

In a separate operational update, North Western Railway has introduced an experimental stoppage for Train Nos. 16209/16210 Ajmer–Mysuru–Ajmer Express at Haripur station.

Train No. 16209 Ajmer–Mysuru Express will arrive at Haripur at 07:22 hrs and depart at 07:24 hrs with effect from journeys commencing June 26, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 16210 Mysuru–Ajmer Express will arrive at Haripur at 12:30 hrs and depart at 12:32 hrs from journeys commencing June 23, 2026.

The halt will remain in force until further instructions from the railway administration.

Alongside the new stoppage, the timings of both trains at Beawar station have also been revised. Train No. 16209 will continue to arrive at Beawar at 06:53 hrs, but its departure has been advanced by three minutes to 06:55 hrs. Meanwhile, Train No. 16210 will arrive at Beawar at 12:58 hrs instead of 12:55 hrs, while its departure time will remain unchanged at 13:00 hrs.

The railway administration said the changes are intended to improve operational efficiency while enhancing travel convenience for passengers on the route.