Rail connectivity between Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar is set to get a boost with a special train service linking Bhubaneswar and Jaynagar.

The train will pass through major railway points in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, connecting cities and towns along the route. The service is expected to make inter-state rail travel more convenient for passengers travelling across these regions.

The Bhubaneswar-Jaynagar Special will run on October 8, with the journey starting shortly after midnight and continuing until late evening.

Since the service is scheduled as a one-way special, passengers planning to use it should take note of the departure and arrival timings before making their travel plans.

Special train: Schedule and timings

The train will depart Bhubaneswar at 12:15 am on October 8 and is scheduled to reach Jaynagar at 11:45 pm the same day.

The service will cover key stations across Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, with scheduled stoppages along the route.

Stations covered along the route

The service will cover several railway stations across Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, including Naraj Marthapur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur Junction, Andul, Dankuni, Asansol Junction, Jhajha, Barauni Junction, Samastipur Junction and Darbhanga Junction, before reaching Jaynagar.

The train will also have scheduled stops at Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Barddhaman Junction, Durgapur, Chittaranjan, Madhupur Junction, Jasidih Junction, Kiul Junction, Sakri Junction and Madhubani Junction.

Train coach details

The special train will have 12 coaches in total, including 2 luggage-cum-divyang-friendly coaches, 7 general coaches, and 3 sleeper coaches.

The mix of general and sleeper coaches will provide seating and sleeping accommodation for passengers travelling on the long route, while the luggage-cum-divyang-friendly coaches cater to passengers with specific accessibility requirements.

More rail connectivity for passengers

The special service adds another rail connection between Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, making it easier for passengers to travel between several cities along the route.

With stops at key stations in the three states, the service gives passengers another option for long-distance travel and helps improve rail connectivity across the route.