Bhopal’s Kamlapati railway station upgraded with AC lounges, food court, toy trains and more! Know all about the special facilities

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal is set to serve as both a transit point and a hangout for passengers. The station will house everything from food courts and coffee kiosks to sanitary vending machines and toy trains for children. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train from this station.

“There are separate AC waiting lounges for women at the station. Platforms here are also equipped with sanitary vending machines. The station will also have cubicles for mothers to breastfeed their infants at the station very soon,” Mohit Somaiya, Additional General Manager, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, told news agency PTI.

Here’s all you need to know about the station

The renovated Rani Kamlapati railway station resembles a mini mart, with amenities such as several waiting lounges, food stalls, restaurants, and retail stores

Several food joints and cafes have been established at the two-story railway station, which has a food court on each of its two floors

On the top floor of the station, there is also a clothing store and a kiosk selling traditional handicrafts

It also features special facilities dedicated to women, such as sanitary napkin vending machines and a dedicated AC lounge only for women

On the station’s ground floor, rest rooms with a capacity of 18 men and a separate female dormitory with a capacity of 15 women have been installed

For the convenience of passengers, the railway station will most likely be linked to a nearby metro station