scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bhopal’s Kamlapati railway station upgraded with AC lounges, food court, toy trains and more! Know all about the special facilities

It also features special facilities dedicated to women, such as sanitary napkin vending machines and a dedicated AC lounge only for women.

Written by Express Infra
Rani Kamlapati, Habibganj, Habibganj railway station, Habibganj station, rename Habibganj , madhya pradesh, narendra modi, mp, mp news, indian express, indian express news, todays news, india news
For the convenience of passengers, the railway station will most likely be linked to a nearby metro station. (Image/PIB)

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal is set to serve as both a transit point and a hangout for passengers. The station will house everything from food courts and coffee kiosks to sanitary vending machines and toy trains for children. Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train from this station.

“There are separate AC waiting lounges for women at the station. Platforms here are also equipped with sanitary vending machines. The station will also have cubicles for mothers to breastfeed their infants at the station very soon,” Mohit Somaiya, Additional General Manager, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, told news agency PTI.

Also Read

Here’s all you need to know about the station

  • The renovated Rani Kamlapati railway station resembles a mini mart, with amenities such as several waiting lounges, food stalls, restaurants, and retail stores
  • Several food joints and cafes have been established at the two-story railway station, which has a food court on each of its two floors
  • On the top floor of the station, there is also a clothing store and a kiosk selling traditional handicrafts
  • It also features special facilities dedicated to women, such as sanitary napkin vending machines and a dedicated AC lounge only for women
Also Read
  • On the station’s ground floor, rest rooms with a capacity of 18 men and a separate female dormitory with a capacity of 15 women have been installed
  • For the convenience of passengers, the railway station will most likely be linked to a nearby metro station
  • The latest Vande Bharat Express train will travel 708 kilometres in 7.45 hours between Bhopal and the national capital

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-04-2023 at 14:13 IST

Stock Market