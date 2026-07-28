The upcoming Bharuch bullet train station, part of the under-construction 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, is gradually taking shape on Dahej Bypass Road in Gujarat. Much of the construction has been completed – with architectural finishings such as façade work and platform flooring currently in progress.

The station reflects Bharuch’s local heritage. Its façade is inspired by the traditional art of cotton weaving, giving the station a distinct design that blends modern infrastructure with the region’s cultural identity.

The Bharuch bullet train station building will have two levels: the ground level and the platform level. The platform level will feature two side platforms, where passengers will board and alight from the high-speed trains.

Bharuch Bullet Train Station: Passenger Facilities

The upcoming Bharuch bullet train station is being designed with several facilities to make the overall travel experience more convenient for passengers.

– Facilities inside the station: Passengers will find a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, and retail outlets within the station building. Lifts and escalators are also being installed to make movement between different levels easier.

– Pick-up, drop-off and parking: The area outside the station will have pick-up and drop-off facilities, along with parking spaces for cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and buses. A pedestrian plaza is also planned alongside the station.

Bharuch Station to connect with Bharuch–Dahej Highway

The upcoming Bharuch bullet train station will be located on Dahej Bypass Road and will have direct connectivity to SH-06, the Bharuch–Dahej Highway.

The station will also be around 4 km from the Mumbai–Delhi Expressway, making it easier to access by road.

Construction status

Construction at the station has already moved through several major stages. Rail and platform slab casting, structural steel erection, and roof sheeting work have been completed.

The focus has now shifted towards architectural finishing. Façade work and platform flooring, among other finishing activities, are currently underway.

Know more about Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

The Bharuch station is part of the 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, which is India’s first bullet train project.The corridor will connect Mumbai in Maharashtra with Ahmedabad in Gujarat and will have 12 stations — Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Once operational, the bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to around 2 hours and 7 minutes.