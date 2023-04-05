Bharat Gaurav train begins ‘Guru Kirpa Yatra’! Check ticket price, destinations & more

In a bid to showcase cultural and religious heritage of the country, the Indian Railways has launched Guru Kirpa Yatra, underlining the reverence of Sikhism believers. The special pilgrimage will be done through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which will commence from April 5 (Wednesday).

The Guru Kirpa Yatra will occasion devotees to visit the most prominent revered sites including five sacred Takht and other significant Gurudwaras across the country. The 10-night and 11-day journey, has started from Lucknow today, and will conclude on April 15, 2023.

Travellers will cover eight places during the journey: Patna, Nanded Bidar, Bhatinda, Amritsar, Sirhind, Kiratpur Sahib, and Anandpur. During their journey, the passengers can board and deboard at four stations: Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sitapur, and Lucknow.

How to book a ticket

Those who want to take this tour package can book tickets from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Also, a commuter can directly contact 8287930902, 8287930908, and 828793090 regarding the ticket booking.

The fare of Guru Kirpa Yatra

The train has a total capacity of 678 passengers, which offers 3 categories for pilgrims: Standard, Superior and Comfort. The price of the 11-day and 10-night tour is pegged at Rs 19,999 per person (for adult) and Rs 18,882 for child.

For travelling in 2nd AC, one has to cough up Rs 48, 275 for single occupancy while Rs 39,999 for double and triple sharing. A passenger has to pay Rs 36,196 for 3rd AC with single occupancy, while Rs 29,999 for double and triple occupancy.

Religious sites, destinations you can visit

Anandpur Sahib – Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa

Kiratpur Sahib – Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib

Sirhind – Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

Amritsar – Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple

Bhatinda – Sri Damdama Sahib

Nanded – Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib

Bidar – Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib

Patna – Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib